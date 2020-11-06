Money! with Stacy Johnson: A Personal Finance Podcast That Won't Make Your Eyes Glaze Over

A Money Podcast That Won't Make Your Eyes Glaze Over Tweet this

"While there's no shortage of personal finance podcasts out there, there are few with the expertise we bring to the table. We started Money! with a simple idea: to keep listeners engaged while delivering actionable advice to give them greater control of their financial lives," says Stacy Johnson, CEO; founder of Money Talks News and host of the new podcast.

Johnson founded Money Talks News in 1991 to produce and distribute personal finance video to network-affiliated TV stations nationwide. Today the Money Talks News team provides content to TV stations, its 825,000 subscribers and top news portals, including MSN, Yahoo, AOL and others.

There are few podcast hosts with Johnson's experience. He's been offering financial advice professionally for 40 years, including 10 as a Wall Street investment adviser. He's a CPA, and has also earned licenses in stocks, commodities, options principal, securities supervisor, real estate and life insurance. He's produced and hosted more than 5,000 television news stories, been awarded two Emmys and written five personal finance books.

"The only thing I enjoy more than talking money is helping people laugh," says Johnson. "I've spent my adult life showing people that learning about money doesn't have to be boring."

Money! is available at MoneyTalksNews.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and all other popular podcast platforms. Episodes are released every Wednesday and average 45 minutes.

MoneyTalksNews.com, with offices in New York, Seattle and Fort Lauderdale, is one of America's premier personal finance content providers. In addition to thousands of articles and videos, the company also offers financial education courses and a variety of consumer solutions, including ideas to make extra money, help with debt, Social Security Solutions and much more.

