MoneyGram and Uber Launch Partnership to Support Drivers During Global Pandemic

"We're thrilled to launch this partnership with Uber to serve everyone earning on the Uber platform – many of whom frequently send money back home to friends and family," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "Our companies have significant overlap in the populations we serve, and drivers know and love the MoneyGram brand. In fact, this partnership is a direct result of customer feedback, and we're proud to provide drivers with affordable access to our global platform during this challenging season brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Anyone who earns on Uber's platform, including the Driver app, Uber Eats, Uber Freight and Uber Works, is eligible for this discount. This promotional partnership has initially launched in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

"The spread of COVID-19 has been hard for everyone, and it has been particularly challenging for people who drive and deliver with companies like ours. To help those who are supporting loved ones abroad during these uncertain times, we're excited to partner with MoneyGram," said an Uber spokesperson.

"As strong demand for our digital capabilities continues to grow, we look forward to providing discounts on all money transfers made through our mobile app and website to everyone earning on the Uber platform," said Kamila Chytil, MoneyGram Chief Operating Officer and leader of the company's digital efforts.

Promotional terms and conditions can be found on the MoneyGram website.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable family and friends to quickly and affordably send money in more than 200 countries and territories, with over 70 countries now digitally enabled.

MoneyGram leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve millions of people each year through both its walk-in business and its direct-to-consumer digital business.

With a strong culture of innovation and a relentless focus on utilizing technology to deliver the world's best customer experience, MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments.

For more information, please visit MoneyGram.com and follow @MoneyGram.

About Uber

Our mission is to ignite opportunity by setting the world in motion.

We revolutionized personal mobility with ridesharing, and we are leveraging our platform to redefine the meal delivery and logistics industries.

We are a technology platform that uses a massive network, leading technology, operational excellence and product expertise to power movement from point A to point B. We develop and operate proprietary technology applications supporting a variety of offerings on our platform. We connect consumers with independent providers of ride services, restaurants and food delivery services, public transportation networks, e-bikes, e-scooters and other personal mobility options. We use this same network, technology, operational excellence and product expertise to connect shippers with carriers in the freight industry. We are also developing technologies that will provide autonomous driving vehicle solutions to consumers, networks of vertical take-off and landing vehicles and new solutions to solve everyday problems.

