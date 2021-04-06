MoneyGram Announces Hilary Jackson as New Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, today announced the appointment of Hilary Jackson as its new Chief Operating Officer reporting to Alex Holmes, Chairman and CEO. The appointment is effective April 26, 2021.

Ms. Jackson joins MoneyGram from Selene Holdings where she served as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Selene, Ms. Jackson held multiple executive roles at Capital One, including Head of Technology for Top of House Products within Capital One's Financial Services division, and Head of Home Loans Servicing.

Hilary also spent 12 years at Bank of America, where she provided executive leadership in the mortgage lines of business. Within mortgage servicing, she led risk assessment and analytics, horizontal business controls, business transformation, strategic implementation, program management, and loss mitigation operations. She also held executive leadership roles within the mortgage originations and sales organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hilary Jackson as our new Chief Operating Officer," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "As we continue to accelerate our digital transformation, Hilary's strong track record of success leading technology and operations functions in the financial services sector will be critical to helping MoneyGram continue to lead the evolution of digital P2P payments and mobilize the movement of money."

