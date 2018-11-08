MoneyGram Continues Expansion of Digital Channels

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) today announced its award-winning MoneyGram.com platform is now available in seven new countries. Customers in Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia and Switzerland can send money anytime to over two billion bank accounts and mobile wallets or to any MoneyGram location in more than 200 countries and territories.

"Throughout 2018 we have successfully delivered on our strategy to expand our digital services internationally. We have increased the availability of MoneyGram.com from three markets to 24 markets in just 10 months. We will continue to build and deploy our digital services to offer our customers more choice and to ensure we are well positioned to compete in today's competitive industry," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram's chairman and chief executive officer.

The company's investment in digital services is showing tangible results. Online and mobile transactions have increased 16 percent year-over-year and digital accounts for 16 percent of total money transfer revenue.

MoneyGram.com offers features such as the ability to find a convenient location, check the status of transactions, and estimate transfer fees. It is now available for consumers in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, UK and the US.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global provider of innovative money transfer and payment services and is recognized worldwide as a financial connection to friends and family. Whether online, or through a mobile device, at a kiosk or in a local store, we connect consumers any way that is convenient for them. We also provide bill payment services, issue money orders and process official checks in select markets. More information about MoneyGram International, Inc. is available at moneygram.com.

