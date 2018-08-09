MoneyGram Foundation and Simon Says Give Break Guinness World Record

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram, a leading global money transfer and payment services company, is excited to announce that the MoneyGram Foundation and U.S.-based, nonprofit organization Simon Says Give®, have set a new Guinness World Record for stuffing the most backpacks with school supplies in eight hours! More than 1,000 volunteers stuffed 8,000 backpacks during the Simon Says Give High Five for Supplies® event at Mall of America. The backpacks will be given to children in need in Minnesota.

The event was made possible through a $50,000 grant from the MoneyGram Foundation to the Simon Says Give organization.

"The MoneyGram Foundation is honored to support children's education by funding the tools students need to learn and succeed in the classroom," said Joann Chatfield, MoneyGram International's chief marketing officer.

Minnesota-based employees of MoneyGram also supported the initiative by volunteering and holding a donation drive for new school supplies prior to the event.

This is the second installment of the MoneyGram Foundation's worldwide event series aimed at supporting children's education while engaging MoneyGram employees through opportunities to participate and give back in the communities where they live and work.

About MoneyGram Foundation

MoneyGram established the MoneyGram Foundation in 2012 to help children around the world gain access to educational facilities and learning resources. Its mission is firmly rooted in the belief that education is at the heart of better economic opportunities, healthier families and individual freedom and empowerment. The MoneyGram Foundation is focused on inspiring minds and improving lives and grants funds to deserving organizations with this mission in mind. To learn more, please visit moneygramfoundation.org or connect with us on Facebook.

About Simon Says Give

Simon Says Give is a nonprofit founded by Mandi Simon when she was 8-years old. We support Kids Celebrating Kids in four ways: Birthday Celebrations for kids in need, Youth Leadership opportunities, Chapter Passion Projects and our annual High Five for Supplies drive. Simon Says Give has had a direct impact on over 125,000 kids, and our goal is to impact 2 million by 2022. We could not make this happen if it wasn't for our donors and strategic partners. To learn more, please visit our website SimonSaysGive.org or connect with us on Facebook.

About Guinness World Records

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (GWR) is the global authority on record-breaking achievement. First published in 1955, the iconic annual Guinness World Records books have sold over 141 million copies in 21 languages and in more than 100 countries. Additionally, the Guinness World Records: Gamer's Edition, first published in 2007, has sold more than 4 million copies to date.

Guinness World Records' worldwide television programs reach over 750 million viewers annually and more than 2.7 million people subscribe to the GWR YouTube channel, which enjoys more than 264 million views per year. The GWR website receives over 19.8 million visitors annually, and we have over 14.3 million fans on Facebook.

The Guinness World Records commercial sales division provides customized consultancy services for some of the world's top brands and agencies to help place record breaking at the heart of their marketing campaigns, employee-engagement programs, and live and experiential events.

About Mall of America

Mall of America has earned a national reputation for entertaining guests. From musical acts to celebrity book signings to fashion shows, Mall of America is the Hollywood of the Midwest. Mall of America is one of the top tourist destinations in the country as well as one of the most recognizable brands. To learn more, please visit MallofAmerica.com or connect with us on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT for MoneyGram Foundation Michelle Buckalew media@moneygram.com 214-979-1418 MEDIA CONTACTS for Simon Says Give Mandi Simon, Founder Dina Simon, President 651-747-7568 651-270-1118 Mandi@simonsaysgive.org Dina@simonsaysgive.org

SOURCE MoneyGram Foundation

Related Links

http://moneygramfoundation.org

