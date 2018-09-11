MoneyGram Launches Money Transfer Service to all Mobile Wallets in Ghana

ACCRA, Ghana, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ : MGI ) and Zeepay, a mobile financial services company, announced today a new partnership that enables customers around the world to send money directly to more than 11 million mobile wallets in Ghana. With this new service, MoneyGram becomes the only leading money transfer provider in the country to offer consumers three different options to pick up funds from over 200 countries around the world.

"This is an important milestone for MoneyGram in Ghana as we're now offering real-time, seamless service to our customers and giving them more choices about how to receive their funds – at a physical location, directly to a bank account or a mobile wallet," said Grant Lines, MoneyGram's chief revenue officer. "Giving consumers the flexibility to choose between digital and cash pick-up is, and will continue to be, a competitive advantage for the company."

Funds can be sent via MoneyGram online or at any one of MoneyGram's thousands of locations in 200 countries and territories around the world into mobile wallets in minutes. Money can be accessed 24/7 and used instantly for purchasing goods and services online. The receiver may also pick up their remittance in cash at over 2,000 banking partners' locations across the country or have it debited into a bank account.

"Together with MoneyGram, we are building the future digital payments ecosystem in Ghana. I look forward to seeing the launch of similar services in other African countries," said Andrew Taki Appiah, managing director at Zeepay.

According to the World Bank, in 2017, $2.2 billion flowed into Ghana, mainly from the United States ($585 million), Nigeria ($395 million), the United Kingdom ($286 million), Italy ($145 million) and Germany ($115 million).

