MoneyGram Mobile App Demand and Customer Retention Powers Digital P2P Transaction Growth in November

"The consistent, profitable growth in our consumer direct business has enabled it to quickly become one of the largest, fastest growing fintechs in the industry," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our consumer-centric app is delivering a phenomenal return on investment as repeat usage and customer retention rates continue to exceed expectations. The successful execution of our strategy to accelerate digital growth is delivering remarkable value to shareholders, and we're excited about our continued growth trajectory."

As MoneyGram leads the evolution of digital cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, the Company has focused its digital strategy on delivering the industry's best customer experience through its leading app, rapidly expanding its digital capabilities internationally, targeting a new customer segment, and growing its bank account & mobile wallet network by partnering with leading brands such as Visa Direct.

"Our data-driven digital transformation and relentless focus on customer feedback has enabled the Company to quickly scale digital transactions and achieve strong revenue growth," said Kamila Chytil, MoneyGram Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Company's digital business. "We expect to continue to capture market share as we head into the Holiday season and maintain our strong momentum into the new year."

About MoneyGram International, Inc.



MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable family and friends to quickly and affordably send money in more than 200 countries and territories, with 81 now digitally enabled.

MoneyGram leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve millions of people each year through both its walk-in business and its direct-to-consumer digital business.

With a strong culture of innovation and a relentless focus on utilizing technology to deliver the world's best customer experience, MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments.

For more information, please visit moneygram.com and follow @MoneyGram.

Media Contact:

Stephen Reiff

[email protected]

SOURCE MoneyGram

Related Links

www.moneygram.com

