MoneyGram to Present at the Barclays Emerging Payments & Fintech Forum

DALLAS, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, today announced that the Company will present at the Barclays Emerging Payments & Fintech Forum on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The presentation will begin at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time and will include comments from Alex Holmes, CEO and Larry Angelilli, CFO.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from https://ir.moneygram.com/investor-relations, under the Events & Presentations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

