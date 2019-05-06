MoneyGram to Release First Quarter 2019 Results
Conference call scheduled for May 8 at 9:00 a.m. ET
May 06, 2019, 21:48 ET
DALLAS, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) will announce its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Angelilli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com. Participants may join the call and view the presentation at the numbers and link below:
Toll Free: 1-800-458-4148
International: 1-929-477-0324
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134521
Replay: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 2681217
Replay is available through Wednesday, May 15, 11:59pm ET
About MoneyGram International, Inc.
MoneyGram is a global leader in omnichannel money transfer and payment services that enables friends and family to safely, conveniently, and affordably send money for life's daily needs in over 200 countries and territories. The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading digital and physical network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program that leads the industry in protecting consumers. For more information, please visit moneygram.com
MoneyGram Investor Relations:
ir@moneygram.com
214-979-1400
MoneyGram Media Contact:
Wendi Schlarb
media@moneygram.com
214-999-7687
