MoneyGram to Release First Quarter 2019 Results

DALLAS, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) will announce its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Angelilli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com. Participants may join the call and view the presentation at the numbers and link below:

Toll Free: 1-800-458-4148

International: 1-929-477-0324

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134521

Replay: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 2681217

Replay is available through Wednesday, May 15, 11:59pm ET

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in omnichannel money transfer and payment services that enables friends and family to safely, conveniently, and affordably send money for life's daily needs in over 200 countries and territories. The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading digital and physical network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program that leads the industry in protecting consumers. For more information, please visit moneygram.com

MoneyGram Investor Relations:

ir@moneygram.com

214-979-1400

MoneyGram Media Contact:

Wendi Schlarb

media@moneygram.com

214-999-7687

