MoneyGram to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
Conference call scheduled for February 25 at 9:00 a.m. ET
Feb 12, 2020, 11:37 ET
DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Angelilli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com. Participants may join the call and view the presentation at the numbers and link below:
Toll Free: 1-888-220-8474
International: 1-646-828-8193
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138132
Replay: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 7513339
Replay is available through Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11:59 p.m. ET
About MoneyGram International, Inc.
MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable the quick and affordable transfer of money to family and friends in more than 200 countries and territories, with over 65 countries now digitally enabled.
The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading distribution network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program to enable seamless transfers around the world.
For more information, please visit www.MoneyGram.com.
MoneyGram Investor Relations:
ir@moneygram.com
214-979-1400
MoneyGram Media Contact:
Noelle Whittington
media@moneygram.com
214-979-1402
