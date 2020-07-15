MoneyGram to Release Second Quarter 2020 Results

DALLAS, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce its second quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, July 31, 2020. Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Angelilli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com . Participants may join the call and view the presentation at the numbers and link below:

Toll Free: 1-800-479-1004

Toll/International: 1-929-477-0324

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140819

Replay Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Replay Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 6178495

Replay is available through Friday, August 7, 2020, 11:59 p.m. ET

