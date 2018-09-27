MoneyGram to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results
Conference call scheduled for November 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET
16:30 ET
DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) will announce its third quarter 2018 financial results on Friday, November 9, 2018. Alex Holmes, chairman and chief executive officer, and Larry Angelilli, chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com. Participants may join the call at the numbers below:
|
Toll-free:
|
1-888-254-3590
|
International:
|
1-929-477-0448
|
Replay:
|
1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671
|
Replay ID:
|
3962683
|
Replay is available through November 16, 2018
About MoneyGram
MoneyGram is a global provider of innovative money transfer and payment services and is recognized worldwide as a financial connection to friends and family. Whether online, or through a mobile device, at a kiosk or in a local store, we connect consumers any way that is convenient for them. We also provide bill payment services, issue money orders and process official checks in select markets. More information about MoneyGram International, Inc. is available at moneygram.com.
MoneyGram Investor Relations:
ir@moneygram.com
214-979-1400
MoneyGram Media Contact:
Michelle Buckalew
Mbuckalew@moneygram.com
214-979-1418
SOURCE MoneyGram
Share this article