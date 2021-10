MoneyGram to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, October 29, 2021. Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Angelilli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com. Participants may join the call and view the presentation at the numbers and link below:

Toll Free: 1-866-288-0540

Toll/International: 1-646-828-8144

Participant Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1507507&tp_key=53b0a905ac

Participant ID: 3522682

Replay Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Replay Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 3522682

Replay is available through Friday, November 5, 2021, 11:59 PM ET

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve nearly 150 million people across the globe over the last five years.

The Company leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve consumers through MoneyGram Online (MGO), its direct-to-consumer digital business, its global retail network and its emerging embedded finance business for enterprise customers, MoneyGram as a Service.

For more information, please visit ir.moneygram.com and follow @MoneyGram.

