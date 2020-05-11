MoneyShow Launches Groundbreaking Virtual Event Platform Attracting 13,000+ Attendees And 55+ of the Greatest Financial Minds in North America!

SARASOTA, Fla., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyShow, widely known as the industry's leading producer of investment and trading conferences and go-to source for expert investment education and unbiased advice, today announced that over 13,000 investors and traders have registered to attend its first ever Virtual Event, May 11-13, 2020.

In just six weeks, the MoneyShow team has built from scratch what many are calling the most innovative virtual event platform in the industry. Boasting an intuitive, smart, and modern user interface, the platform's unique differentiators include one-on-one Zoom meetings with speakers and company representatives, interactive message boards, live chats during each of the 55+ presentations, a digital briefcase where attendees can download investor kits, educational content, and research reports, and a prize vault loaded with dozens of opportunities to win gift cards, product giveaways, and even stocks!

"The demand for financial advice is up more than 24% because of uncertainty in the market as a result of COVID-19. Our technology team has worked diligently to create an interactive, easy-to-use virtual platform that provides free access to financial experts and their opinions and advice," said Johnny Antolak, CTO of MoneyShow.

At a critical time for investors and traders, this one-of-a-kind event features real-time analysis and specific strategies for everything from stocks, bonds, ETFs, and commodities to options, futures, and forex from the most sought-after financial experts in America.

Featured Speakers:

Stephen Moore, Co-Founder, Committee to Unleash Prosperity

John Bollinger, President and Founder, Bollinger Capital Management

Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Strategist, CFRA Research

Keith Fitz-Gerald, Founder, Fitz-Gerald Research Analytics

Jon Najarian, Co-Founder, Market Rebellion

Peter Schiff, Chief Economist & Global Strategist, Euro Pacific Capital, Inc.

Linda Raschke, President, LBRGroup, Inc.

Gary Shilling, Columnist, Forbes

Alexander Elder, Trader and Author, The New Trading for a Living

Jeffrey Saut, Chief Investment Strategist, Capital Wealth Planning

MoneyShow's Virtual Event is happening right now

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow is a privately held financial media company headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. Founded in 1981 and guided by the believe that "knowledge is power," MoneyShow gathers more than 50,000 qualified investors, traders, and financial advisors together with 1,500 top financial experts, and 350 businesses and media professionals to offer actionable advice, idea exchange, relationship building, and learning through 10 face-to-face conferences, 8 seminars-at-sea, and more than 500 livestream webcasts throughout the year.

