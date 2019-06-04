MoneySolver Launches New $50,000 Contest to Help Wipe Out Student Loan Debt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneySolver, a national financial services company that transforms people's lives by helping with student loan, tax, business, and credit situations, recently announced its new #PayMyStudentLoans Contest. The contest will award one winner with up to $50,000 to pay down their student loan debt. Applications will be accepted through January 31, 2020.

"We're driven to help people break free from the day-to-day challenges that come with the burden of debt, so running this contest was a no-brainer," said Tom Baumlin, CEO. "After seeing the amount of attention of our year-round college scholarships and #PayMyTaxes Contest received, we knew it was time to add something for those who left college years ago."

How to Apply

U.S. legal residents, who are 21 years or older, with student loan debt and no longer in college are invited to apply by submitting a 250-word essay or short video (under 60 seconds) answering the prompt, "If you didn't have the burden of student loan payments, what would you do with the extra money?"

Applicants may enter the #PayMyStudentLoans contest at moneysolver.org/paymystudentloans before 11:59 p.m. EST on January 31, 2020. Essay and video entries will be judged based on their creativity, originality, and overall excellence. The Grand Prize winner will have up to $50,000 in student loan debt paid off by MoneySolver. The company will announce the winner no later than April 1, 2020.

About MoneySolver

MoneySolver, rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and in business since 2007, is a national financial services company helping people figure out their student loan, tax, business, and credit obstacles. Based in Jacksonville Florida, our financial and tax professionals transform lives through customized and smart money solutions. For more information, visit moneysolver.org.

