MongoDB Appoints Rishi Dave As Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, today announced the appointment of Rishi Dave as Chief Marketing Officer. Dave will oversee the marketing organization including marketing operations, corporate communications, demand generation & field marketing, growth marketing and content marketing and will join MongoDB's executive leadership team.

A veteran technology marketing executive with more than two decades of experience, Dave joins from Vonage, where he led the company's global marketing strategy. Previously, Dave was Chief Marketing Officer at Dun & Bradstreet, a cloud data and analytics provider, where he was responsible for modernizing the 176-year-old brand and driving its go-to-market strategy. He has spent his career in the technology industry with marketing, business development and consulting roles at Dell, Rivio, Trilogy Software and Bain & Company.

"MongoDB has become the world's most popular general-purpose database and is loved by millions of developers and trusted by thousands of organizations," said Dev Ittycheria, MongoDB President & CEO. "However, when compared to the total addressable market for database software, the opportunity in front of MongoDB's footprint is enormous. Rishi's expertise in using data and analytics to drive marketing strategy and top-line growth and his track record marketing to developers and enterprises make him the perfect choice for our next phase of growth."

"I'm thrilled to lead MongoDB's marketing organization and work with the leadership team to evolve and expand the company's go-to-market strategy to continue to win the hearts and minds of developers," said Rishi Dave, MongoDB's Chief Marketing Officer. "As an evolving technology company in the incredibly large database market, MongoDB presents a unique and compelling opportunity for a marketer and I'm excited to get started."

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 18,400 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 110 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Forward-Looking Statements

