MongoDB, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Call

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ : MDB ), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2018, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

In conjunction with this announcement, MongoDB will host a conference call on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at http://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, dial 800-289-0438 (domestic) or 323-794-2423 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) using conference ID 9763217. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investors.mongodb.com.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 6,600 customers in more than 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 40 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

