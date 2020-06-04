MongoDB, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020.

"MongoDB's strong first quarter performance in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the value of our modern data platform for the success of our customers," said Dev Ittycheria, President and Chief Executive Officer of MongoDB. "In particular, the speed and agility of the MongoDB platform enables customers to quickly adapt to changing business conditions."

"While the impact from COVID-19 will be longer than we originally expected at the beginning of this fiscal year, we are seeing clear signs that the current environment is reinforcing the long-term trends towards digital transformation and cloud migration. MongoDB is a clear beneficiary of these trends and we will continue making investments to fully capitalize on this market opportunity."

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $130.3 million in the first quarter fiscal 2021, an increase of 46% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $124.9 million , an increase of 49% year-over-year, and services revenue was $5.5 million , an increase of 1% year-over-year.

Total revenue was in the first quarter fiscal 2021, an increase of 46% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was , an increase of 49% year-over-year, and services revenue was , an increase of 1% year-over-year. Gross Profit: Gross profit was $92.7 million in the first quarter fiscal 2021, representing a 71% gross margin, compared to 68% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $95.6 million , representing a 73% non-GAAP gross margin.

Gross profit was in the first quarter fiscal 2021, representing a 71% gross margin, compared to 68% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was , representing a 73% non-GAAP gross margin. Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $42.0 million in the first quarter fiscal 2021, compared to $30.6 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $7.4 million , compared to $12.6 million in the year-ago period.

Loss from operations was in the first quarter fiscal 2021, compared to in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was , compared to in the year-ago period. Net Loss: Net loss was $54.0 million , or $0.94 per share, based on 57.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the first quarter fiscal 2021. This compares to $33.2 million , or $0.61 per share, based on 54.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was $7.3 million or $0.13 per share. This compares to $12.1 million or $0.22 per share in the year-ago period.

Net loss was , or per share, based on 57.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the first quarter fiscal 2021. This compares to , or per share, based on 54.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was or per share. This compares to or per share in the year-ago period. Cash Flow: As of April 30, 2020 , MongoDB had $977.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended April 30, 2020 , MongoDB used $5.9 million of cash from operations, $1.5 million in capital expenditures and $1.1 million in principal repayments of finance leases, leading to negative free cash flow of $8.5 million , compared to free cash flow of $2.8 million in the year-ago period.

A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 and Recent Business Highlights

Voted as the "Most Wanted Database by Developers" by StackOverflow in their annual developer survey for the 4th year in a row. In February 2020 , StackOverflow polled nearly 65,000 developers to take the pulse of the developer community, revealing the top trends, technologies, and work priorities for software engineers around the world.

, StackOverflow polled nearly 65,000 developers to take the pulse of the developer community, revealing the top trends, technologies, and work priorities for software engineers around the world. Continued strong traction in the partner ecosystem. We were named 2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Marketplace. MongoDB Enterprise Advanced was also added to the Red Hat Marketplace, an open cloud marketplace that makes it easier to discover and access Red Hat certified software for container-based environments in public clouds and on-premises.

Turned MongoDB World into a free, global, fully digital, two-day event to be held on June 9th and 10th. The event will feature product announcements and updates, a keynote packed with demos, more than 40 customers as well as more than 100 breakout sessions, live workshops and hands-on tutorials designed to engage and grow our global community.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, June 4, 2020, MongoDB is issuing the following financial guidance for the second quarter and full year fiscal 2021. Please note that this guidance reflects our current view of the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and the macroeconomic environment. As a reminder, our prior guidance assumed a normalization of business activity in the second half of the year which we now believe is unlikely to occur. The situation regarding COVID-19 is uncertain and changing rapidly and MongoDB will continue to evaluate its potential impact on its business.



Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Full Year Fiscal 2021 Revenue $125.0 million to $127.0 million $520.0 million to $530.0 million Non-GAAP Loss from

Operations $(24.0) million to $(22.0)

million $(78.0) million to $(70.0) million Non-GAAP Net Loss per

Share $(0.41) to $(0.38) $(1.34) to $(1.21)

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Fluctuations in MongoDB's operating results may be particularly pronounced in the current economic environment due to the uncertainty caused by, and the unprecedented nature of, the current COVID-19 pandemic, whose severity, duration and ultimate impact is difficult to predict at this time.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

MongoDB will host a conference call today, June 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, dial 800-289-0438 (domestic) or 323-794-2423 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay conference ID is 1930605. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://investors.mongodb.com.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 18,400 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 110 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning our financial guidance for the second fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2021; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market trends and our future results of operations and market position; our ability to transform the global database industry and to capitalize on our market opportunity; and our scheduled MongoDB World Event. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the impact that the precautions we have taken in our business relative to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business; the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers, our potential customers, the global financial markets and our business and future results of operations; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our database platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2020, and our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 4, 2020. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended April 30, 2020 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share exclude:

stock-based compensation expense;

amortization of intangible assets for the acquired technology and acquired customer relationships associated with the prior acquisitions of Realm, mLab and WiredTiger;

amortization of time-based founder payments associated with the mLab purchase that was deemed to be compensation expense for GAAP purposes;

acquisition costs associated with the purchase of Realm in fiscal 2020; and

in the case of non-GAAP net loss, non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes.

MongoDB uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating MongoDB's ongoing operational performance. MongoDB believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in MongoDB's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Free cash flow represents net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures, principal repayments of finance lease liabilities and capitalized software development costs, if any. MongoDB uses free cash flow to understand and evaluate its liquidity and to generate future operating plans. The exclusion of capital expenditures, principal repayments of finance lease liabilities and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of MongoDB's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that it does not consider to be indicative of its liquidity. MongoDB believes that free cash flow is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of its liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in its business in the same manner as MongoDB's management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com.

Investor Relations

Brian Denyeau

ICR for MongoDB

646-277-1251

[email protected]

Media Relations

Mark Wheeler

MongoDB

866-237-8815 x7186

[email protected]

MONGODB, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)









April 30, 2020

January 31,

2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 700,645

$ 706,192 Short-term investments 276,372

280,326 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,327 and $2,515 as of April 30, 2020

and January 31, 2020, respectively 80,760

85,554 Deferred commissions 25,737

24,219 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,892

16,905 Total current assets 1,100,406

1,113,196 Property and equipment, net 57,914

58,316 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,965

11,147 Goodwill 55,830

55,830 Acquired intangible assets, net 32,650

34,779 Deferred tax assets 680

615 Other assets 56,397

54,684 Total assets $ 1,336,842

$ 1,328,567 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,184

$ 2,849 Accrued compensation and benefits 33,649

41,427 Operating lease liabilities 4,005

3,750 Other accrued liabilities 27,112

26,860 Deferred revenue 173,067

167,498 Total current liabilities 241,017

242,384 Deferred tax liability, non-current 821

821 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 29,625

8,113 Deferred revenue, non-current 19,954

23,281 Convertible senior notes, net 923,098

911,075 Other liabilities, non-current 59,286

60,035 Total liabilities 1,273,801

1,245,709 Class A common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30,

2020 and January 31, 2020; 50,358,480 and 48,512,090 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30,

2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively 50

48 Class B common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30,

2020 and January 31, 2020; 7,738,326 and 8,969,824 shares issued as of April 30, 2020 and January 31,

2020, respectively; 7,638,955 and 8,870,453 shares outstanding as of April 30, 2020 and January 31,

2020, respectively 8

9 Additional paid-in capital 785,730

752,127 Treasury stock, 99,371 shares (repurchased at an average of $13.27 per share) as of April 30, 2020 and

January 31, 2020 (1,319)

(1,319) Accumulated other comprehensive income 998

225 Accumulated deficit (722,426)

(668,232) Total stockholders' equity 63,041

82,858 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,336,842

$ 1,328,567

MONGODB, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30,

2020

2019 Revenue:





Subscription $ 124,856

$ 83,994 Services 5,473

5,394 Total revenue 130,329

89,388 Cost of revenue(1):





Subscription 30,625

22,595 Services 7,052

5,577 Total cost of revenue 37,677

28,172 Gross profit 92,652

61,216 Operating expenses:





Sales and marketing(1) 69,125

46,120 Research and development(1) 45,632

30,868 General and administrative(1) 19,935

14,805 Total operating expenses 134,692

91,793 Loss from operations (42,040)

(30,577) Other loss, net (11,693)

(2,801) Loss before provision for income taxes (53,733)

(33,378) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 234

(138) Net loss $ (53,967)

$ (33,240) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.94)

$ (0.61) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 57,649,524

54,710,746















(1) Includes stock‑based compensation expense as follows:







Three Months Ended April 30,

2020

2019 Cost of revenue—subscription $ 1,827

$ 988 Cost of revenue—services 1,146

593 Sales and marketing 10,823

4,940 Research and development 11,759

4,520 General and administrative 5,012

2,968 Total stock‑based compensation expense $ 30,567

$ 14,009

MONGODB, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (53,967)

$ (33,240) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,864

2,298 Stock-based compensation 30,567

14,009 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 12,023

3,221 Amortization of finance right-of-use assets 994

994 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 1,372

220 Non-cash interest on finance lease liabilities -

905 Deferred income taxes (290)

(557) Accretion of discount on short-term investments (193)

(1,509) Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 3,637

10,960 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 234

(260) Deferred commissions (3,063)

(2,987) Other long-term assets (170)

32 Accounts payable 219

(268) Accrued liabilities (2,779)

3,324 Operating lease liabilities (1,126)

(195) Deferred revenue 3,349

6,267 Other liabilities, non-current 451

- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (5,878)

3,214 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (1,505)

(389) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 165,000

140,000 Purchases of marketable securities (160,283)

(139,024) Net cash provided by investing activities 3,212

587 Cash flows from financing activities





Payments of issuance costs for convertible senior notes (4,154)

- Proceeds from exercise of stock options, including early exercised stock options 3,000

6,437 Repurchase of early exercised stock options (1)

(30) Principal repayments of finance leases (1,135)

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,290)

6,407 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (593)

19 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (5,549)

10,227 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 706,706

148,347 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 701,157

$ 158,574

MONGODB, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30,

2020

2019 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:





Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 92,652

$ 61,216 Gross margin (Gross profit/Total revenue) on a GAAP basis 71%

68% Add back:





Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of Revenue—Subscription 1,827

988 Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of Revenue—Services 1,146

593 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 95,625

$ 62,797 Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit/Total revenue) 73%

70%







Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:





Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 69,125

$ 46,120 Less:





Stock-based compensation expense 10,823

4,940 Amortization of intangible assets associated with acquisitions 764

680 Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense $ 57,538

$ 40,500







Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 45,632

$ 30,868 Less:





Stock-based compensation expense 11,759

4,520 Amortization of intangible assets and time-based founder payments associated with acquisitions 3,308

2,900 Non-GAAP research and development operating expense $ 30,565

$ 23,448







General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 19,935

$ 14,805 Less:





Stock-based compensation expense 5,012

2,968 Acquisition costs -

346 Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense $ 14,923

$ 11,491







Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP loss from operations:





Loss from operations on a GAAP basis $ (42,040)

$ (30,577) Add back:





Stock-based compensation expense 30,567

14,009 Amortization of intangible assets and Founder Holdback associated with acquisitions 4,072

3,580 Acquisition costs -

346 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (7,401)

$ (12,642)







Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss:





Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (53,967)

$ (33,240) Add back:





Stock-based compensation expense 30,567

14,009 Amortization of intangible assets and Founder Holdback associated with acquisitions 4,072

3580 Acquisition costs 0

346 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 12,023

3,221 Non-GAAP net loss $ (7,305)

$ (12,084)







Reconciliation of GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, to non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted:





Net loss per share, basic and diluted, on a GAAP basis $ (0.94)

$ (0.61) Add back:





Stock-based compensation expense 0.53

0.26 Amortization of intangible assets and Founder Holdback associated with acquisitions 0.07

0.06 Acquisition costs 0

0.01 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 0.21

0.06 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.13)

$ (0.22)







The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):

Three Months Ended April 30,

2020

2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (5,878)

$ 3,214 Capital expenditures (1,505)

(389) Principal repayments of finance lease liabilities (1,135)

- Capitalized software -

- Free cash flow $ (8,518)

$ 2,825

MONGODB, INC. CUSTOMER COUNT METRICS AND MONGODB ENTERPRISE ADVANCED INFORMATION

The following table presents certain customer count information as of the periods indicated:





4/30/2018

7/31/2018

10/31/2018

1/31/2019

4/30/2019

7/31/2019

10/31/2019

1/31/2020

4/30/2020 Total Customers 6,600+

7,400+

8,300+

13,400+

14,200+

15,000+

15,900+

17,000+

18,400+ Direct Sales Customers(a) 1,550+

1,600+

1,700+

1,750+

1,800+

1,850+

1,900+

2,000+

2,200+ MongoDB Atlas

Customers 4,400+

5,300+

6,200+

11,400+

12,300+

13,200+

14,200+

15,400+

16,800+ Customers over $100K(b) 394

438

490

557

598

622

688

751

780



































(a) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners. (b) Represents the number of customers with $100,000 or greater in annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") and annualized monthly recurring revenue ("MRR"). ARR includes the revenue we expect to receive from our customers over the following 12 months based on contractual commitments and, in the case of Direct Sales Customers of MongoDB Atlas, by annualizing the prior 90 days of their actual consumption of MongoDB Atlas, assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions or usage. For all other customers of our self-serve products, we calculate annualized MRR by annualizing the prior 30 days of their actual consumption of such products, assuming no increases or reductions in usage. ARR and annualized MRR exclude professional services. Prior to January 31, 2020, ARR from Direct Sales Customers of MongoDB Atlas was based on their contractual commitments, regardless of their actual consumption. We believe that our new consumption-based ARR calculation better reflects actual customer behavior. The impact of this change on prior reported periods is immaterial.

MONGODB, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION



































The following table presents certain supplemental revenue information as of the periods indicated:





4/30/2018

7/31/2018

10/31/2018

1/31/2019

4/30/2019

7/31/2019

10/31/2019

1/31/2020

4/30/2020 MongoDB Enterprise

Advanced: % of

Subscription Revenue 67%

64%

59%

53%

54%

52%

46%

48%

49% Direct Sales Customers(a)

Revenue: % of

Subscription Revenue 88%

87%

87%

77%

77%

78%

78%

79%

79%



































(a) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.