MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference and the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that it will present at two upcoming conferences: the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference in New York City and the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference in Las Vegas.

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon will present at the Citi Conference on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 8:45 AM Eastern Time and will be webcast live.

will present at the Citi Conference on at and will be webcast live. Mr. Gordon will also present at the Deutsche Bank Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 7:25 AM Pacific Time ( 10:25 AM ET ) and will be webcast live.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/events-and-presentations/events. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 14,200 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 70 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Investor Relations

Brian Denyeau

ICR for MongoDB

646-277-1251

ir@mongodb.com

Media Relations

Mark Wheeler

MongoDB

866-237-8815 x7186

communications@mongodb.com

SOURCE MongoDB

Related Links

http://mongodb.com

