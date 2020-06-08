Mónica Gil Anzaldo Med's New Book Cómo Escoger El Sexo De Tu Bebé, A Captivating Read That Inspires Hopeful Parents To Decide Their Child's Gender

Mónica Gil Anzaldo MEd said this about her book: "Have you ever asked yourself if you could choose the gender of your baby? I was always curious to find out how to conceive a baby boy or a baby girl. I started asking every pregnant woman I met. Obviously, like that old saying, 'Practice what you preach,' I started with my own personal experience. In this book, Cómo Escoger el Sexo de Tu Bebé , you will encounter with a natural formula to decide the gender of your baby in an easy, natural, and well-explained manner."

Published by Page Publishing, Mónica Gil Anzaldo's new book Cómo Escoger el Sexo de Tu Bebé will surely bring insight to aspiring parents as they jumpstart journey through parenthood by choosing the gender of their offspring.

Consumers who wish to understand the beauty of biology and how it decides can be used to decide the future gender of a child purchase Cómo Escoger el Sexo de Tu Bebé in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

