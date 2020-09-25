Mónica Ovalle's New Book Poemas De Invierno, An Exquisite Collection Of Poems On Humanity's Unbridled Emotions And Desires Of The Heart

The book is a surprisingly intense and heartfelt compilation of poems. They seem to be a repository of experiences and emotions not only of the author but also of the universal feminine feeling. In it, the almost-always silent idealized love is gathered, overwhelming loves are lived, passions without limits, and bitterness and disappointments are also wiped away.

Rarely expressed so talentedly and honestly, those reserved feeling finds an eloquent voice in Poemas de Invierno.

Published by Page Publishing, Mónica Ovalle's new book Poemas de Invierno is filled with thought-provoking poems that tug the heart and brim the soul with impassioned feelings of love, nostalgia, and the realization of unspoken dreams.

Consumers who wish to feel the rush of love and gape at life's beauty can purchase Poemas de Invierno in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

