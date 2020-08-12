Monica S. Giuliani, DDS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monica S. Giuliani, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Dentist for her remarkable contributions in the field of Dental Medicine and acknowledgment of her exceptional commitment as the Sole Practitioner and Owner of Sunrise Dental Group.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Situated at 4250 Jerusalem Avenue, Sunrise Dental Group offers top quality general, cosmetic, restorative, and emergency dentistry services to Nassau County residents. Other services include treatment for TMJ and sleep apnea, as well as Invisalign, implants, dental impressions, and whitening. Serving in her current location for ten years, Dr. Giuliani has earned a reputation as a skilled, caring dentist who is great with children.



Unwavering in her dedication to excellent dental care, Dr. Giuliani loves her profession and patients. She ensures each patient is as comfortable as possible, frequently updating her office and adding new amenities. In her current capacity, she leads an exceptional team and continues to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and integrity.



In preparation for her career, Dr. Giuliani attended State University of New York at Albany for undergraduate studies and State University of New York at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine for a Doctorate of Dental Surgery.



Remaining abreast of the latest dental innovations, Dr. Giuliani maintains memberships and affiliations with the International Association of Dentists, NY Dental Society, and American Dental Association.



As a testament to her success, Leading Physicians of World recognized Dr. Giuliani in 2013 and Top Dentist recognized her in 2012.



Outside of work, Dr. Giuliani enjoys spending time with her husband Dr. Michael Giuliani and their children Alex and Sophia. She met her husband at SUNY Albany and they moved back to his hometown of Massapequa to start their careers and raise their children.



For more information, please visit https://www.sunrisedentalgroupny.com

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

