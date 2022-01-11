Monica Shah, MD, FAAP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monica Shah, MD, FAAP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Neonatal-Perinatal Physician for her exceptional work in the Medical field.

Monica Shah, MD, FAAP, has over 12 years of experience caring for newborns, with the last 9 years in Austin, TX. She is highly trained in her field with a specific interest in neonatal nutrition and quality improvement.



Monica Shah, MD, FAAP

Dr. Shah treats critically ill and premature infants who can require specialized care during their first weeks of life. Coordinating with other physicians and her patient's families, she evaluates and treats babies for breathing disorders, congenital disorders, infection, and life-threatening illnesses or medical problems.



To begin her career in medicine, Dr. Shah earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Austin College. She then attended the University of Texas Medical Center - San Antonio, where she graduated with her Medical degree in 2005. Dr. Shah then completed a Pediatric residency at NYU-Langone Medical Center in 2008, and a Fellowship and Attending Physician role at Northwestern University in 2012. She subsequently became board certified in Pediatrics and Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine by the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP). The ABP certifies physicians who have completed the necessary training and accreditation to uphold the board's high standards of patient health care.



Dr. Shah is a member of the non-profit educational outreach program Board of Pratham in Austin, TX. Dr. Shah has recently been recognized for her work by Health News Today. On a personal note, she loves cooking and photography in her spare time.



Dr. Shah would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to Dr. Robin Steinhorn and In Loving Memory of Kathryn Farrow for her inspiration.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]



SOURCE Continental Who's Who