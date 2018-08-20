Monique Garcia, Former Chicago Tribune Statehouse Bureau Chief, Joins Mac Strategies Group to Help Impact Public Policy in Illinois

In this newly created role, Garcia will be developing effective communication strategies for clients' issue campaigns, while simultaneously using her experience to help navigate the Statehouse pressroom along with media outlets statewide. She has been recognized as one of the "best state capitol reporters in America" by the Washington Post, so she offers an invaluable blend of skills to successfully execute a variety of media and public relations campaigns. This role is a natural progression for Garcia who has chronicled the political process of hundreds of public policy issues in Illinois, having served as a key reporter and leader in the Chicago Tribune's organization over the last decade.

"Monique will develop messaging plans and strategies to gain positive public exposure for our clients," said Ryan McLaughlin, president and CEO of Mac Strategies Group. "Her familiarity and expertise of the news process will prove to be extremely beneficial for the clients we serve. She will bring a lens to statewide issues that furthers our ability to communicate sometimes complicated subjects, providing the perspective of those who want their important stories told."

Garcia added, "This is a wonderful new chapter in my career, as I have long watched the smart, hard work of the team at Mac Strategies Group and am excited to join their ranks. I look forward to using my experience in the newsroom to help connect clients with journalists across the state in order to drive meaningful conversations about very important public policy issues."

Mac Strategies Group continues the expansion of its capabilities with the addition of Garcia. In recent years the firm has added Matt Murphy, the former deputy leader of the Illinois Senate, to lead its government affairs practice; Matt Butterfield, a Peabody Award-winning Chicago broadcast journalist; Tom Bowen, a former key political strategist for Mayor Rahm Emanuel; and David Vite, one of the most respected lobbyists in Illinois. The firm was started by veteran media and political operative Ryan McLaughlin in 2008 and has quickly become one of the "go to" Chicago-based firms in executing public relations and public affairs campaigns for clients at the city, state and federal levels.

Mac Strategies Group is an award-winning, full-service strategic communications, public affairs and government relations firm with offices in Chicago and Springfield, Illinois. Our clients include Fortune 100 companies, issue-advocacy coalitions, trade associations, units of government, public policy organizations, and non-profits seeking to enhance their profile and impact public opinion on the local, state and federal levels. Our team is bolstered by our combined experience having served in a variety of high profile roles in governmental, public affairs and the media arenas, including positions inside newsrooms, the state legislature, Capitol Hill and prominent trade associations.

