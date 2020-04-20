Monitor Arm Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 2.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global monitor arm market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grandview Research, Inc. Monitor arms are designed to support display screens such as computer monitors, TV, and notebooks. Monitor arm allows the user to move the monitor screen as per their convenience. Rising demand for computers for residential use is driving the market growth. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), around 48% of the households across the world had computers in 2018, as compared to 46% in 2015. This upsurge is due to increasing adoption of computers for residential purpose in developing countries such as China and India. The demand for computers is anticipated to rise over the coming years owing to growing adoption of curved monitors.

Key suggestions from the report:

The healthcare segment is project3ed to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of display technology for providing better infrastructure and service to patients

The office segment held the largest market share in 2019 due to the adoption of multiscreen monitors to lower the effort and increase the productivity of employees

North America held a market share of over 35% in terms of revenue in 2019. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a considerable growth over the forecast period owing to rising demand for computers in China and Japan along with the initiative of Indian government to promote manufacturing of personal computers

The monitor arm market is fragmented and is characterized by high competition with the presence of major global players such as Atdec Pty Ltd.; Ergotron, Inc.; Herman Miller , Inc.; Highgrade Tech. Co., Ltd.; and Legrand AV Inc.

These players are engaged in collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence and expand their product portfolios.

Read 82 page research report with ToC on "Monitor Arm Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Healthcare, Office, Education), By Region (North America, Europe, Central & South America, APAC, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/monitor-arm-market

Televisions are mounted on wall and ceiling using monitor arms in various commercial and residential locations. Increasing demand for television sets is also expected to fuel the demand for monitor arms. For instance, as per the data published by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in December 2019, the market size for televisions in India was USD 10.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2022. Furthermore, rising disposable income coupled with increasing number of internet users, is also anticipated to boost the demand for desktop computers and laptops, thereby resulting in the market growth.

Rising investments in healthcare infrastructure is also projected to positively impact the demand for monitor arms. In the healthcare sector, wall mount and ceiling mount monitor arms are preferred as they ensure enhanced performance and efficiency. Several manufacturers are focusing on providing superior quality products to reduce efforts during installations to enable smooth handling. Added features such as hidden cable arrangement and attached facility for keyboard and mouse with monitor arms are an essential factor for product differentiation.

The rising number of internet users is expected to drive the monitor arm market during the forecast period. According to ITU, in 2017, 49.0% of the world's population had access to the internet as compared to 41.5% in 2015. This number is projected to rise over the coming years considering various initiatives taken by the government of developing economies to promote digitalization. For instance, in 2015, the government of India launched Digital India campaign in which the government's services are provided to the citizens through improved online infrastructure.

Grand View Research has segmented the global monitor arm market based on application and region:

Monitor Arm Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Healthcare



Office



Education



Others

Monitor Arm Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Korea

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey



Iran



Nigeria

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.