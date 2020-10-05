MonitorMe™ Wins Two Bronze Stevie® Awards In 2020 For Women In Business

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MonitorMe™ has been named the winner of the Bronze Stevie® Award in both the Best New Product/Service of The Year - Business Product and Most Valuable Corporate Response [to COVID-19] categories in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the need for a complex care management program to help treat COVID positive patients quarantined in their homes. MonitorMe™ bridged the gap in care by meeting the rapidly growing demand for telemedicine and remote patient monitoring with their proprietary technology and Monitoring Intervention Center. Rachel McIntosh, Chief Operating Officer of MonitorMe™ said "We thank the Stevie Awards for not only recognizing the dynamic product and service we offer, but also the impact of the care we provided to those who are most vulnerable in a unprecedented time of need. We're proud to support our community by keeping more individuals safe and healthy at home."

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we've produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other. At all times, our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year. We congratulate all our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our December 9 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference on November 12-13."

About MonitorMe™

MonitorMe™ is a telehealth company that specializes in complex care management. Powered by proprietary technology, patients can instantly communicate with a nurse or physician 24/7/365. Unlike traditional telemedicine services that just use mobile devices, MonitorMe™ provides patients with technology that streams their hemodynamic health information in real-time to a Monitoring Intervention Center (MIC), where MonitorMe™ clinicians can immediately evaluate and manage patients' while coordinating care with primary care providers. For more information, visit www.monitor-me.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie's recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel McIntosh

[email protected]



SOURCE MonitorMe