Monkey Joe's Supports Nonprofit Funding Childhood Cancer Research

ATLANTA, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey Joe's, an inflatable-filled children's entertainment center of indoor jumps, obstacle courses and arcades, announces its fifth year of partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit dedicated to finding cures for all kids with cancer. Throughout the month of June, all Monkey Joe's locations will host lemonade stands, events and promotions to raise funds for ALSF, as well as donate a percentage of all June lemonade sales to the organization.

"According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 11,060 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2019," said Julie Arko, Director of Marketing at Monkey Joe's. "For the past four years, Monkey Joe's has partnered with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation in support of its mission to impact the lives of children with cancer, raise awareness, support families and empower everyone to help cure childhood cancer. We are honored to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for a fifth year, and hope this campaign encourages communities across the country to take a stand against childhood cancer."

Monkey Joe's Lemonade Stand

All Monkey Joe's locations will host in-store lemonade stands to boost ALSF's fundraising efforts during Alex's Lemonade Days (Saturday, June 1 – Sunday, June 9), an initiative inviting supporters across the country to host lemonade stands during the nine-day period in an effort to raise $1 million for the cause. Customers can participate in a friendly competition by voting for their favorite lemonade stands on the Monkey Joe's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/monkeyjoes). Additionally, all are welcome to make online donations to the Monkey Joe's ALSF fundraising page: https://www.alexslemonade.org/monkeyjoes.

For more information on Monkey Joe's ALSF fundraiser, including area events and promotions, please contact your local Monkey Joe's via www.monkeyjoes.com. Participating locations will be open during standard operating hours.

About Monkey Joe's

At Monkey Joe's, young ones find their happy space — unlimited play on inflatable-filled jumps, obstacle courses, arcade action and a snack shack. It's where kids play with friends, both old and new. For parents, they love the dis-connected play, as well as the perfect backdrop for private parties and unplanned outings. Today Monkey Joe's enjoys 35 pure-kid-fun in motion destinations around the country.

