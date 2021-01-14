Monkey Knife Fight Donates Minimum Of $100,000 To LA Kings Care Foundation For 2021 Season

In addition, as announced in July 2020 as part of a strategic partnership with AEG, the MKF logo has been inlaid in the corner of the ice at the STAPLES Center for the 2021 season.

Through the relationship with the LA Kings' parent company, AEG Worldwide, MKF became the exclusive fantasy sports partner of the LA Kings in July 2020. The ice was laid in December in preparation for the Kings' home opener on Jan. 14.

"We're extremely proud to be a part of the LA Kings family," Bill Asher, Founder and CEO of Monkey Knife Fight. "We're even prouder that the team will be sporting the logo for the California Hope Crisis Counseling Program on their helmets this season in support of mental health services for Californians. Mental health support and aid to those severely impacted by the pandemic is much needed in 2021, and we want to be part of that."

The Kings open the season at home tonight, Jan. 14, and Jan. 16 as the club hosts the Minnesota Wild at STAPLES Center. The opening four-game homestand continues on Jan. 19 and Jan. 21, with a two-game set against the Colorado Avalanche.

About Monkey Knife Fight

Ranked as the third largest Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) company, Monkey Knife Fight's (MKF) award winning site is the fastest-growing gaming platform in North America. The company has achieved this explosive growth due to its unique, fun and engaging style of mobile sports gaming that truly levels the playing field for the average fantasy sports player. Unlike most DFS sites, where average sports fans are forced to play against professionals and rarely win, MKF offers its loyal users a dynamic, creative and ever-expanding slate of daily sports and esports contests, where having fun and winning, are part of the experience. Daily contests are offered for NFL, NBA, MLB NHL, Esports, Golf, Soccer, WNBA, and NASCAR events.

Follow Monkey Knife Fight on Facebook (@PlayMonkeyKnifeFight), Twitter (@MKF), and Instagram (MonkeyKnifeFight_).

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages, or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers, and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music, and special events, and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin, and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy, and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands, and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com .

MONKEY KNIFE FIGHT MEDIA CONTACT:

Bailey Irelan

[email protected]

BECK MEDIA & MARKETING FOR AEG GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS

Shannon Donnelly

[email protected]

SOURCE Monkey Knife Fight