Monkey Knife Fight Launches MLB Prop Gaming after Millions of Entries for NFL and NBA seasons

Sports fans play against the house with contests such as, "Will Bryce Harper have more than 2.5 total bases?", "Who will have more RBIs and home runs on Thursday night: Mike Trout or Khris Davis?", and "Will Chris Sale have more or less than 9.5 strikeouts?".

Industry's Fastest-Growing Sports Gaming platform

Since its launch in Fall 2018, Monkey Knife Fight's dynamic new prop contests have quickly become the go-to destination for sports fans. With Monkey Knife Fight, fans avoid annoying salary caps, position quotas, and, best of all, having to play against the sharks that dominate traditional Daily Fantasy Sports sites. Real sports fans actually have a chance to win real money since they're playing against the house – not ringers.

The Monkey Knife Fight platform is the brainchild of owner Bill Asher and President Nic Sulsky – two sports fans who have been frustrated with Daily Fantasy Sports sites because of how hard they are to play and how difficult it is to win.

"The fan reaction to Monkey Knife Fight has been overwhelming. We've had more than a few Holy Sh#t moments. We hit a million plays almost overnight and have had fans flocking to us at an amazing rate ever since," says Asher. "Playing prop games always makes watching sports so much more entertaining. I mean, drinking beer is still the top thing to do when watching sports, but playing Monkey Knife Fight is definitely second."

Baseball Opening Day

Sports fans can sign up NOW for Opening Day on Thursday, March 28 and Monkey Knife Fight will instantly match up to $50 for the first deposit. Use promo code "MLB2019" when joining at monkeyknifefight.com .

Follow Monkey Knife Fight on Twitter ( @MKF ) and Instagram (MonkeyKnifeFight_)

SOURCE Monkey Knife Fight