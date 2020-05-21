Monkey Knife Fight Partners With PGA TOUR Player Charley Hoffman

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey Knife Fight (MKF), the fastest growing fantasy sports gaming platform in North America, announced an exclusive agreement with PGA TOUR player and ambassador Charley Hoffman. MKF will be Hoffman's official partner in Fantasy Sports. The sponsorship includes display of the MKF logo on Hoffman's apparel and social media profiles.

In addition to his full PGA TOUR tournament schedule, Hoffman is set to play in the Charles Schwab Challenge beginning on June 11, one of the first large scale sporting events since the shutdown of all major sports in March.

"Fantasy sports is a growing passion of mine and I couldn't be more excited to work with Monkey Knife Fight to bring more games to Golf fans," said Charley Hoffman. "These games are so much fun and will only help grow the popularity of our sport as players will connect more directly with the fans."

"We are proud to partner with Charley Hoffman," said Bill Asher, Founder and CEO of Monkey Knife Fight. "MKF's mission is to provide the ultimate experience in daily fantasy sports and Charley's personality as a longtime fan favorite and standing in the leadership of the PGA TOUR as Player Advisory Council Chairman exemplifies our fun, fan-first approach to sports and his leadership among the players."

MKF recently surveyed 1,000 of its users and found an 181% increase in interest for golf prop contests, and a 53% increase in users' intent to watch golf on television when it returns. Golf is an important sport for MKF, and they are looking forward to making upcoming golf contests exciting for fans who have been itching for live sports to return.

Andrew Fishkin with Connect Partnership Group assisted MKF in creating the partnership.

About Charley Hoffman

Charley Hoffman has been a Professional Golfer for 20 years. During his years on TOUR he has been a consistent top performer, winning four events while also proving to be one of the most popular players at events worldwide. Charley and his wife Stacy live in San Diego with their two daughters Claire and Katelyn.

About Monkey Knife Fight

Ranked as the third largest Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) company, Monkey Knife Fight's (MKF) award winning site is the fastest-growing gaming platform in North America. The company has achieved this explosive growth due to its unique, fun and engaging style of mobile sports gaming that truly levels the playing field for the average fantasy sports player. Unlike most DFS sites, where average sports fans are forced to play against professionals and rarely win, MKF offers its loyal users a dynamic, creative and ever-expanding slate of daily sports and esports contests, where having fun and winning, are part of the experience. Daily contests are offered for NFL, NBA, MLB NHL, Esports, Golf, Soccer, WNBA, and NASCAR events.

