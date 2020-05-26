Monkey Knife Fight Partners With San Diego Padres As Official Fantasy Sports Site

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey Knife Fight (MKF), the fastest growing gaming platform in North America, announced a new partnership with the San Diego Padres. As the Official Fantasy Sports Partner of the Padres, MKF will be prominently displayed on signage at Petco Park and on all the Padres' social media outlets.

In addition to the partnership, Monkey Knife Fight has contributed $50,000 to The Padres Foundation. The foundation is focusing their efforts during this pandemic on food insecurity and support for frontline workers in addition to their other outreach initiatives supporting the San Diego community.

"The Padres are excited to partner with MKF to grow and expand their tremendous lineup of fantasy sports platforms," said Erik Greupner, President of Business Operations for the Padres. "Their very generous donation to The Padres Foundation will also provide much needed resources to combat hunger in the San Diego community during these challenging times."

Bill Asher, Founder and CEO of Monkey Knife Fight commented, "I am excited to see MKF in such a world class city and to be associated with a team that is so intertwined with the community. The Padres have made it a priority to take care of San Diego's frontline workers and to help where needed. The foundation has demonstrated the Padres unwavering support for their players, fans, and community."

Following a similar announcement earlier this month with the Milwaukee Brewers, this signifies a real commitment that MKF is making to Major League Baseball and its fans, especially within these two cities. The moves reinforce MKF's belief that there is a large appetite among these baseball fan communities to play fantasy sports games that allow them to focus on their local home town teams and favorite players.

About The Padres Foundation

The Padres Foundation, established in 1995, is the primary source of funding for the club's outreach initiatives in the areas of children's health and wellness, education, youth baseball/softball, military and first responders. The Foundation raises funds through a number of programs throughout the year in which fans can participate, including the 50/50 Raffle, Shirts Off Their Backs, Padres Foundation Garage Sale, Online Auctions and many others. The Padres Foundation is currently focusing their efforts during this pandemic on food insecurity and support for frontline workers. For more information on the Padres Foundation, including how you can get involved, visit www.padres.com/community.

About Monkey Knife Fight

Ranked as the third largest Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) company, Monkey Knife Fight's (MKF) award winning site is the fastest-growing gaming platform in North America. The company has achieved this explosive growth due to its unique, fun and engaging style of mobile sports gaming that truly levels the playing field for the average fantasy sports player. Unlike most DFS sites, where average sports fans are forced to play against professionals and rarely win, MKF offers its loyal users a dynamic, creative and ever-expanding slate of daily sports and esports contests, where having fun and winning, are part of the experience. Daily contests are offered for NFL, NBA, MLB NHL, Esports, Golf, Soccer, WNBA, and NASCAR events.

