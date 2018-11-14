Monmouthshire Building Society Selects Unisys to Provide New Digital Banking Services to its Customers

LONDON and BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Monmouthshire Building Society (MBS) has selected Unisys' omnichannel banking platform Elevate™ to deliver new digital current account services to its customers.

In collaboration with Unisys, MBS will be one of the first mutual building societies to adopt a new digital banking platform. Unisys' Elevate solution will enable MBS to attract a new generation of customers by delivering seamless digital current account services across multiple channels, giving customers more choice and allowing them to simplify their money management online.

"As a mutual we have the interests of our members and customers at the heart of everything we do. Re-investing profit back into the Society to develop member led products and services is our core aim," commented Will Carroll, CEO, Monmouthshire Building Society. "We believe our partnership with Unisys will provide an innovative solution that supports our strategic objectives to become a modern society, and the local flexible financial partner of choice. This exciting proposition will enable the Society to grow its membership, whilst providing both existing and future members with a multi-channel offering."

With traditional building societies, customers need to go in-branch for all services but the Elevate platform will give MBS's customers more flexible banking through the new current account services, including digital wallet capabilities which many banks do not currently provide. In addition, Elevate's open API architecture supports banks and building societies with their Open Banking needs. This will give MBS the potential to offer new and innovative financial products and services to its customers in the future.

"The challenge for many banks and building societies today is how to stay relevant and give people more choice to bank in a manner that fits with their lifestyle," said Eric Crabtree, vice president and global head of Financial Services, Unisys. "Monmouthshire Building Society is focused on delivering a best-in-class banking experience to meet the changing needs of customers. Coupling their commitment to digital transformation with Unisys' services and software will enable them to drive greater customer satisfaction and build brand loyalty – by giving their customers the capability to bank across multiple channels."

Launched last year, Elevate is a dedicated financial services platform for institutions of all sizes. It can be adapted to fit a range of business needs, including the origination of mortgages, loans, savings and current accounts regardless of touchpoint; from mobile banking, internet, branch or contact center. In the Elevate ecosystem, Payment Cloud Technologies (PCT), part of the Omnio Group, supports current account capabilities and is integral to delivering these services for MBS.

"When it comes to banking, choice is a critical factor for consumers. Our work with Unisys ensures that institutions can deliver that choice in the form of the latest current account services via the customer's preferred channels, from branch to mobile, so people can bank and manage their finances in the most convenient way for them," said Ian Clowes, CEO, PCT. "Additional services such as Digital Wallet provide even greater levels of convenience as MBS customers will have the ability to use their mobile for online or in-store payments and potentially for person-to-person payments in the future."

More than 450 financial institutions worldwide rely on Unisys solutions. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its Financial Services clients, visit https://www.unisys.com/industries/financial-services.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Monmouthshire Building Society

Monmouthshire Building Society was founded in 1869 to meet the needs of local people, and has been providing mortgage and savings products through a network of branch and agencies ever since; covering the M4 corridor from the town of Chepstow in the east, to Swansea in the west. Mutuality is at the heart of every decision the Society makes for its customers and members.

RELEASE NO.: 1115/9629

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unisys.com

