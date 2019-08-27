Monochloroacetic Acid Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Monochloroacetic Acid Market - Overview

The report analyzes and forecasts the monochloroacetic acid market at global and regional levels.The market has been forecasted based on the volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2027. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market.It covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for monochloroacetic acid during the forecast period.

The report also highlights opportunities in the monochloroacetic acid market at the global level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global monochloroacetic acid market.The Porter's Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market.

The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein various applications of monochloroacetic acid have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global monochloroacetic acid market by segmenting it in terms of product and application.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for monochloroacetic acid in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Key players operating in the monochloroacetic acid market include AkzoNobel N.V., CABB GmbH, Shandong Minji Chemical Co., Ltd., PCC SE, Denak Co. Ltd., Niacet Corporation, Denak Co., Ltd., and Jubilant Life Sciences Limited. These companies have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of value and volume) of the monochloroacetic acid market for the base year 2018 and the forecast between 2019 and 2026.Market numbers have been estimated based on products and applications of monochloroacetic acid.

Market size and forecast for each application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report.Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.

Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.

These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market: Segmentation

Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market by Product

Flakes Crystalline Liquid Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market by Application

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Surfactants

Thioglycolic Acid

Glyphosate

Glycine

Herbicides

Others (Cyanoacrylate Adhesives, Dyestuffs, and Industrial Preservatives)

Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market by Region

North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the monochloroacetic acid market trends and shares from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by major players in the monochloroacetic acid market

List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming growth opportunities for the monochloroacetic acid market at global, regional, and country levels

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of major players to help understand the market competition level

Porter's Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions.



