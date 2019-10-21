Monocle's first Cities Series Conference to be staged in Chengdu with presence of big shots

Co-hosted by U.K.-based Monocle and Chengdu Media Group and organized by China's leading financial news agency National Business Daily (NBD), the gathering will bring together more than 150 big names from the fields including fashion, architect, design and retail to shed deeper insights on how to improve the quality of life.

Notably, Monocle's founder and chairman Tyler Brûlé, who seldom appears on public occasions in China, will come to Chengdu for the forum. The Cities Series conference, from its topics and venue design, is created by the Monocle team and will continue the exquisite style as always.

Chengdu is a fast-growing city with immense opportunities, and through quality of life survey, Monocle noticed the city leads lifestyles in a variety of ways. That's why Chengdu stands out from so many cities and has become the first stop of the lifestyle magazine's Cities Series Conference, said the executive with Monocle Asia Pacific. "The world deserves a better understanding of Chengdu and its leisure lifestyle."

"It is just like a great 'melting pot' where you can savor delicious cuisines and at the same time be closer to nature and development opportunities," one person noted. With an open mindset, independent character and innovative ideas, Chengdu is attracting more young people.

An executive with NBD said that behind an international metropolis there sees a rising financial media agency with great influence around the globe. As a mainstream financial media outlet in China, NBD will give full play to its advantages in resources, international communication and cultural creativity to boost the development of Chengdu.

In the economic front, people there are more willingly to pay for "luxury" products. They'd like to enjoy a meal for a couple of hours and stay up late in the night. Such life-loving and free-spending philosophies make the city a seedbed for creative communities.

Monocle believes Chengdu is right on track to become a national central city, which is evidenced by its high-end hotel industry, booming tourism, full-ecosystem retail, convenient aviation system, panda-themed city brand, and myriads of consulates.

SOURCE National Business Daily (NBD)