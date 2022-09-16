Monoclonal Antibodies for Oncology Global Markets Report 2022: New Product Launches, Rising Healthcare Expenditures and Government Funding, & Licensing and Collaboration Agreements

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Monoclonal Antibodies for Oncology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report provides detailed exposure of global monoclonal antibodies for the oncology market.

This report highlights the current and future market potential of monoclonal antibodies for oncology treatment and includes a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

The report also covers market projections to 2027 and market share for key market players. The report details the market share of monoclonal antibodies for oncology based on type and application.

The report includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also provides the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.

Company profiles of major players, including AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc, Pfizer Inc.

Report Includes

25 data tables and 24 additional tables

A brief general outlook of the global monoclonal antibodies for oncology market

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue (sales data) for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future market potential of monoclonal antibodies for oncology treatment, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Evaluation of the actual market size for monoclonal antibodies in oncology treatment, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type of antibody, application area, and region

Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market over the next five years (2022 to 2027)

In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Review of the patent landscape and new developments in the market for monoclonal antibodies for oncology and associated clinical trials

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Monoclonal Antibodies

History of Monoclonal Antibodies

Advantages and Disadvantages of Monoclonal Antibodies

Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology

Types of Monoclonal Antibodies

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Cancer

New Product Launches

Rising Healthcare Expenditures and Government Funding

Licensing and Collaboration Agreements

Market Barriers

Price Controls

Regulatory Approval Pressures

Entry of Biosimilars

Opportunities

Impact of Covid-19

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Types of Monoclonal Antibodies for Oncology

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Global Market for Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology by Type

Humanized Monoclonal Antibodies

Human Monoclonal Antibodies

Chimeric Monoclonal Antibodies

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Blood Cancer

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Regulatory Aspects

New Approvals of Monoclonal Antibodies for Oncology

Recalls, Withdrawals, and Safety Alerts

Chapter 9 Patent Review/ New Developments

New Developments

Phase I Clinical Trials

Phase Ii Clinical Trials

Phase Iii Clinical Trials

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Collaborations

Company Market Shares

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Amgen Inc.

Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Seagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9v5j5d

