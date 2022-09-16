Monoclonal Antibodies for Oncology Global Markets Report 2022: New Product Launches, Rising Healthcare Expenditures and Government Funding, & Licensing and Collaboration Agreements

Sep 16, 2022, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Monoclonal Antibodies for Oncology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report provides detailed exposure of global monoclonal antibodies for the oncology market.
This report highlights the current and future market potential of monoclonal antibodies for oncology treatment and includes a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
The report also covers market projections to 2027 and market share for key market players. The report details the market share of monoclonal antibodies for oncology based on type and application.
The report includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also provides the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.
Company profiles of major players, including AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc, Pfizer Inc.
Report Includes
- 25 data tables and 24 additional tables
- A brief general outlook of the global monoclonal antibodies for oncology market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue (sales data) for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the current and future market potential of monoclonal antibodies for oncology treatment, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Evaluation of the actual market size for monoclonal antibodies in oncology treatment, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type of antibody, application area, and region
- Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market over the next five years (2022 to 2027)
- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Review of the patent landscape and new developments in the market for monoclonal antibodies for oncology and associated clinical trials
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- History of Monoclonal Antibodies
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Monoclonal Antibodies
- Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology
- Types of Monoclonal Antibodies
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Cancer
- New Product Launches
- Rising Healthcare Expenditures and Government Funding
- Licensing and Collaboration Agreements
- Market Barriers
- Price Controls
- Regulatory Approval Pressures
- Entry of Biosimilars
- Opportunities
- Impact of Covid-19
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
- Types of Monoclonal Antibodies for Oncology
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Global Market for Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology by Type
- Humanized Monoclonal Antibodies
- Human Monoclonal Antibodies
- Chimeric Monoclonal Antibodies
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Blood Cancer
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Regulatory Aspects
- New Approvals of Monoclonal Antibodies for Oncology
- Recalls, Withdrawals, and Safety Alerts
Chapter 9 Patent Review/ New Developments
- New Developments
- Phase I Clinical Trials
- Phase Ii Clinical Trials
- Phase Iii Clinical Trials
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Collaborations
- Company Market Shares
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Amgen Inc.
- Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Eli Lilly
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Merck Kgaa
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Seagen
