Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size to Grow by USD 63.41 Bn, AbbVie Inc., and AstraZeneca Plc Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monoclonal antibodies are antibodies that are made by identical immune cells from the clones of a unique parent cell. They represent a class of biopharmaceutical products and are available for the treatment of many diseases, including inflammatory, infectious, and hematological diseases and cancer.
The monoclonal antibodies market size is expected to grow by USD 63.41 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025: Scope
The monoclonal antibodies market report covers the following areas:
- Monoclonal Antibodies Market size
- Monoclonal Antibodies Market trends
- Monoclonal Antibodies Market industry analysis
Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Application
- Oncology: This segment will contribute the highest market share during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing incidences of different types of cancers and the willingness of people to pay for highly-priced monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancers.
- Autoimmune DisordersiInfectious Diseases
- Other Applications
- Geography
- North America: This region will account for 61% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the high demand for biologics in North America. HUMIRA, Rituxan, and REMICADE are some of the biologics available in the market.
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the monoclonal antibodies market, including AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- AbbVie Inc. - It is adalimumab, an immunosuppressant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and Ulcerative colitis.
- AstraZeneca Plc - It is a human immunoglobulin G1 kappa monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction of PD-L 1 with the PD-1 and CD80 molecules.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - It offers nivolumab, a PD-1 inhibitor monoclonal antibody approved for the treatment of various head and neck cancers, including oral cancer.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - It is atezolizumab, a monoclonal antibody, sold under the brand name TECENTRIQ for treating various cancers.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc - It is mepolizumab sold under the brand name NUCALA which is used as maintenance treatment for patients aged 6 and older with severe eosinophilic asthma.
Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist monoclonal antibodies market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the monoclonal antibodies market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the monoclonal antibodies market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of monoclonal antibodies market vendors
|
Monoclonal Antibodies Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 63.41 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.48
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 61%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals Market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Oncology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Autoimmune disorders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Autoimmune disorders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Autoimmune disorders - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Infectious diseases - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Other applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Other applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Other applications - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Murine antibodies
- 6.2 Human antibodies
- 6.3 Humanized antibodies
- 6.4 Chimeric antibodies
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.7 Key leading countries
- 8.8 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- 10.3 Competitive scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 AbbVie Inc.
- 11.4 AstraZeneca Plc
- 11.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- 11.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- 11.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- 11.8 Johnson & Johnson
- 11.9 Merck & Co. Inc.
- 11.10 Novartis AG
- 11.11 Pfizer Inc.
- 11.12 Sanofi SA
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
