Monoclonal Antibodies Market to Grow by USD 63.41 Billion during 2021-2025 | AstraZeneca Plc and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. to Emerge as Key Contributors | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis Report by Application (Oncology, Autoimmune disorders, Infectious Diseases, and Other applications) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/monoclonal-antibodies-market-industry-analysis

The monoclonal antibodies market is driven by the introduction of low-priced biosimilar monoclonal antibodies. In addition, the targeted therapeutic mechanism of action is anticipated to boost the growth of the monoclonal antibodies market.

The introduction of biosimilars aimed at curbing the increasing year-over-year cost of healthcare and could be instrumental in reducing the cost of medication. The number of clinical trials for a biosimilar is comparatively lesser than that needed for the original biologic drug. The strategies adopted by manufacturers of biosimilars to ensure reduced cost include investing initially in advanced production processes with the help of single-use technology to keep production costs low and acquiring a good understanding of the regulatory process. This helps in developing biosimilars that are compliant with the regulations and also in reducing the cost of regulatory processing. Another major step to control the cost of delayed entry would be to limit patent litigation to avoid delay in market entry and to invest in physician and patient education to increase awareness about biosimilars.

Major Five Monoclonal Antibodies Companies:

AstraZeneca Plc

AstraZeneca Plc operates business through the Unified Business segment. It is a human immunoglobulin G1 kappa monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction of PD-L 1 with the PD-1 and CD80 molecules.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. operates business through the Unified segment. It is nivolumab a PD-1 inhibitor monoclonal antibody approved for the treatment of various head and neck cancers, including oral cancer.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates business through Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers TECENTRIQ. It is atezolizumab, a monoclonal antibody, sold under the brand name TECENTRIQ for treating various cancers.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates business through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The company offers NUCALA. It is mepolizumab sold under the brand name NUCALA which is used as maintenance treatment for patients 6 and older with severe eosinophilic asthma.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson operates business through Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The company offers REMICADE. It is a chimeric IgG1K monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of multiple autoimmune disorders.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Oncology - size and forecast 2020-2025

Autoimmune disorders - size and forecast 2020-2025

Infectious diseases - size and forecast 2020-2025

Other applications - size and forecast 2020-2025

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

