Monograph Published by World Scientific Publishing Proves Asclepius Meditec's Hydrogen Oxygen Generator with Nebulizer Effective in Treating COVID-19

Developed by Asclepius Meditec, Hydrogen Oxygen Generator with Nebulizer has received the National Innovative Class III medical device certificate by NMPA (Chinese National Medical Products Administration) in 2020, marking another milestone in the history of hydrogen-oxygen medicine. Now, the device has passed compliance tests for medical devices in the EU, including safety, electromagnetic compatibility, biocompatibility, etc. It is expected to be certificated CE Mark soon. Meanwhile, the device is requesting FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Inhalation of Hydrogen/Oxygen Mixed Gas Emerges as A New Antiviral Treatment for COVID-19

According to data published on the WHO website, more than 46 million people have been tested positive for COVID-19, with over 1 million patients in more than 200 counties died from the disease as of November 2nd, 2020. As the new coronavirus continues raging through the global, however, many hopeful treatments for COVID-19, such as Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir and Interferon regimens have been proven by WHO SOLIDARITY to have little or no effect on hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

While the world is facing a severe shortage of specific antiviral drugs, a new treatment developed by Asclepius Meditec highlights the potential of hydrogen-oxygen therapy in tackling COVID-19. Combined with real-world study (RWS) as well as medical theories and clinical cases, the monograph concludes, from the perspective of medical treatment, the experience of doctors in various regions of China in exploring the application of hydrogen-oxygen adjuvant therapy in mild, moderate, severe and critical patients at the baseline level.

The monograph shows that after inhaling 3 to 6 liters of hydrogen-oxygen mixed gas for several hours, almost all patients reported smooth breathing, ameliorated cough, and improved polypnea. After receiving the treatment for 1-2 days, patients reported eased chest pain and tightness and demonstrated improved physical health indicators and a significantly shorter average length of hospitalization than patients who did not inhale the hydrogen-oxygen mixed gas.

In addition, another academic paper titled "Hydrogen/Oxygen mixed gas inhalation improves disease severity and dyspnea in patients with Coronavirus disease 2019 in a recent multicenter, open-label clinical trial" published in the Journal of Thoracic Disease has also noted that Hydrogen Oxygen Generator with Nebulizer used as an adjuvant therapy for COVID-19 patients can reduce the length of hospital stay. The paper has been contributed and under review.

History of Application of Molecular Hydrogen in Medicine

Hydrogen is the lightest gas in the world has no toxic effects on humans (biosafety). It can be used as a component of a unique mixture of breathing gases, namely Hydreliox gas for deep-water divers that includes 49% H 2 , 50% He and 1% O 2 .

In 2007, a pioneer study by Professor Ohsawa from Japan discovered that the selective antioxidant capacity and therapeutic effect of hydrogen on cerebral ischemia. The new scientific study was later published in Nature Medicine, which reported that H 2 can selectively scavenge toxic free radicals such as hydroxyl radicals (•OH) and peroxynitrite anion (ONOO-) in cultured cells, protecting cells and significantly improving animal brain ischemia-reperfusion injury (stroke).

This ground-breaking discovery ushered in a new era of Hydrogen Medicine and attracted more and more medical scientists to conduct research on hydrogen biology. So far, there are nearly 1600 published papers on Hydrogen Medicine, covering indications including ischemia reperfusion injury, organ transplant injury, neurodegenerative disease, aging, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, tumor, etc. Moreover, these papers explored the biological effects of molecular hydrogen, including its effects on neutralizing toxic free radicals in vivo, such as hydroxyl radical (-OH) and peroxide nitrate anion (ONOO-), anti-inflammatory and anti-apoptotic effects, and the ability to regulate cell signal transduction.

Effectiveness of molecular hydrogen in treating COVID-19 symptoms

Pathologically, COVID-19 is characterized by exudation of inflammation in the lower airway, including small bronchi and alveoli. A large number of studies have confirmed that the therapeutic effects of hydrogen on diseases mainly lie in its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, regulation of cell signal transduction and cellular protective effects. Furthermore, the molecular weight of hydrogen-oxygen mixed gas is extremely small, and Reynolds Numbers, Bernoulli's principle, Graham's Law all show that hydrogen can diffuse easily and penetrate the cell membrane so that it can increase the pulmonary alveoli to intake oxygen quickly, and decrease its work of breathing, thus improving the utilization of oxygen without damaging lung tissue due to excessive pressure. The physical and biological effects of molecular hydrogen indicate that hydrogen-oxygen inhalation therapy for COVID-19 pneumonia is theoretically reasonable and feasible.

The therapy has also been included in Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Trial version 7 and 8), and Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for Severe and Critical Cases of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Trial version 3), released by National Health Commission & State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

In the half of 2020, the medical experts at First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University worked along with researchers from 11 top-notch hospitals across China to collected pathological data from hospitals and conducted a real-world study on the therapeutic effects of inhaling hydrogen-oxygen mixed gas in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia. The results confirmed that inhalation of hydrogen/oxygen mixed gas is one of the fastest, safest and most effective treatments for the disease.

