Monolith THX Certified 5.1 Home Theater Speaker System Unveiled by Monoprice to Rock Your Movies and Games

New THX Certified Monolith 5.1 home theater speaker system combines unrelenting combo of excellent home theater performance and value

BREA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monolith™ , the high-end audio brand from Monoprice™ , announced today it has released the new M518HT THX® Certified 5.1 Home Theater System – an affordable (MSRP: $799.99), small footprint home theater speaker system designed for smaller rooms and gaming systems. Featuring five premium on-wall satellite speakers and an 8-inch powered subwoofer, this system has been THX® Certified Compact to ensure that listeners experience sound that is incredibly dynamic, detailed, and crystal clear to play back audio the way the creator intended it to be enjoyed.

"When it comes to watching movies or playing video games at home, nothing beats having a powerful, great-sounding multi-channel surround sound system. The M518HT 5.1 home theater speaker system expands upon our lineup of previously-announced THX Certified speakers and subwoofers designed for home theater rooms and larger living rooms, and serves as an ideal solution for smaller rooms like bedrooms, game rooms and dens, without compromising the excellence for which our THX Certified Monolith products are known," said Hobie Sechrest, Monolith business unit manager, Monoprice.

Compatible with other quality home theater receivers and amplifiers, the M518HT is a compact system that fills rooms with massive, full-range audio that's dynamic and immersive. The system includes five full-range satellite speakers, each featuring a high-excursion 4.5-inch concentric driver with an inset 20mm silk dome tweeter and optimized waveguide. Though small sized, these MDF-encased, precision-tuned cube-shaped speakers deliver a flat frequency response down to 80Hz. They are an ideal fit for many of the home theater systems around the globe due to their minimal footprint and uncompromised performance. Adding to the appeal of this system, each speaker features a keyhole mounting slot and spring-loaded wire terminals, rendering them easy to install.

The MH18HT system also brings big bass to the party, with a compact but powerful 8-inch, down firing, ported, powered subwoofer. Driven by a strong DSP-tuned 150-watt amplifier, this subwoofer maintains a flat and seamless frequency response down to 30 Hz (-10dB) and was tuned to perfectly balance the satellite speakers. To ensure ideal performance in rooms of all sizes, the subwoofer features three adjustment options for crossover, phase and level, allowing customers to dial in their bass experience. The subwoofer also features three EQ settings for ensuring the best bass response for different room types, with the THX® EQ setting having the lowest distortion and cleanest sound for listeners who want to ensure they take advantage of the THX audiophile prowess.

Backed by a five-year warranty, a 30-day money-back guarantee, Monolith's proven reputation for excellence, and the THX gold seal of approval, the Monolith M518HT THX Certified 5.1 home theater speaker system delivers a powerful, cinematic listening experience that is expected to impress and inspire movie buffs and gamers alike.

"Maintaining the Monolith brand's track record for bringing quality audio products to the masses, our engineers rigorously tested and validated new Monolith M518HT 5.1 system for its ability to deliver a truly excellent cinematic listening experience. Having earned THX Certification, customers can be assured this compact system will deliver spectacular performance.," said Steven P. Martz, vice president, global technology, THX Ltd.

For further information about THX Certification, please visit thx.com. For information about pricing and availability of Monolith THX Certified 5.1 Home Theater Speaker System, please visit https://www.monoprice.com/product?p_id=41287.

