Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market Worth $12.7 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --According to the new market research report "Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market by Component (Power Amplifiers, LNA, Attenuators), Material Type (GaAs, InP), Frequency Band (L, S, C), Technology (MESFET, HEMT), Application (Automotive, A&D), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall MMIC market is expected to grow from USD 7.7 billion in 2019 to USD 12.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.6%. Factors such as the increased demand for MMICs from the flourishing smartphone industry; increasing adoption of E band to meet the growing bandwidth requirements of the space, defense, and wireless communication infrastructure sectors; and rising defense spending of countries, globally are driving the growth of the MMIC market.



Power amplifiers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the MMIC market during the forecast period.

Power amplifiers convert low-power radio frequency signals to high-power signals. These amplifiers are mostly used in transmitters of radio frequency-based communication systems for driving antennas. Most of the power amplifiers are designed taking into consideration a specific application producing a specific type of signal, signal modulation scheme, and a set of specifications such as frequency range, gain (dB), gain flatness (dB), supply voltage (VDC), power decibels (dB-milliwatt), and package type. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of power amplifiers in defense, automotive, smartphones, and wireless communication applications. Continuously growing demand for high data transfer rates in communication systems has led to an increased demand for power amplifiers.

Gallium nitride segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Gallium Nitride (GaN) is an emerging alternative for pure silicon in the field of semiconductors and electronics due to its high brightness emissions and intensities in opto-semiconductors, high-power efficiency, superior high frequency handling capacity, and flexibility to be used alongside various substrates such as silicon, sapphire, and Silicon Carbide (SiC). Gallium nitride is very hard and mechanically stable semiconductor material with a wide bandgap and high heat capacity and thermal conductivity. MMICs developed using gallium nitride offer large bandwidth, improved power density, and high efficiency to support the future cellular infrastructure such as 5G for the mobile base station transmitters.

E-pHEMT segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

E-pHEMTs offer superior output power and high efficiency with bias voltages of less than +3 VDC. For commercial communication systems, E-pHEMTs offer a combination of high gain, low noise, and wide dynamic range in high-linearity MMIC applications. These transistors can economically provide superior electrical performance in Very High Frequency (VHF) and Ultra-high Frequency (UHF) wireless communication bands commonly associated with technologies such as GaAs MESFETs and depletion-mode pHEMTs.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest MMIC market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific was the largest MMIC market in 2018. The major drivers for the growth of the MMIC market in Asia Pacific are the expanding cellular infrastructure in the region and the increasing number of telecom equipment shipments in countries such as China and India. Japan has been a dominant player in the global semiconductor industry since the 1960s, while the strategy of China is to develop the highest-performance products at the lowest cost, which has helped it gain a large share of the Asia Pacific MMIC market. The increased production of electronic devices in the region due to the low manufacturing cost and availability of cheap labor is another driver for the growth of the MMIC market in Asia Pacific. Rising demand for smartphones, digital televisions, automobile electronics, and electro-medical devices in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute to the growth of the MMIC market in the region.

Key players operating in the MMIC market include Analog Devices (US), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), MACOM (US), Qorvo (US), Skyworks Solutions (US), Broadcom (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Maxim Integrated (US), Mini-Circuits (US), OMMIC (France), WIN Semiconductors (Taiwan), United Monolithic Semiconductors (UMS) (France), Custom MMIC Design Services (US), Microarray Technologies (China), VectraWave (France), BeRex (South Korea), and Arralis (Ireland).

