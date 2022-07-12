Monoprice Adds THX Certified In-Wall Home Theater Speakers to its Monolith Line

New THX Certified Monolith in-wall speakers deliver an ideal home theater listening experience with the highest level of accuracy

BREA, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monolith , the high-end audio brand from Monoprice , today announced the addition of two new in-wall home theater speaker solutions that have been THX® Certified to ensure listeners experience sound that is incredibly dynamic, detailed and immersive.

"Whether it's for a full-featured home theater room, or an apartment living room, we have Monolith speakers that are sure to provide an optimal home cinema listening experience in rooms of all sizes," said Hobie Sechrest, Monolith Business Unit Manager, Monoprice. "Engineered to the highest quality standards, these new THX Certified in-wall speakers, as with all Monolith products, deliver uncompromising performance without sacrificing on the value Monoprice products are known for."

THX Certified Select In-Wall Speakers – Available immediately

When it comes to building the ultimate home theater, speakers are one of the most important investments to ensure sound is reproduced exactly as the audio engineers intended. Monolith's new THX® Certified Select and THX® Certified Ultra in-wall speakers were meticulously engineered to ensure every seat in the room receives the best possible audio experience.

Monolith THX – 275IW THX Certified Select In–Wall Speakers ($349.99 MSRP) feature a premium, high-excursion 6.5-inch woofer, 50mm silk dome midrange driver and 25mm silk dome tweeter that combined deliver precise detail and the absolute best home theater dynamics. The 6.5" high excursion woofer features a long fiber pulp cone, NBR surround, and is designed with a shorting ring to minimize distortion, while the midrange driver operates in the 550Hz to 3.1kHz range to improve overall power handling, lower distortion and improve polar response.

For larger rooms, Monolith THX-465IW THX Certified Ultra 3-Way In-Wall Speakers ($699.99 MSRP) upsize the THX-275IW by adding three more premium, high-excursion 6.5-inch woofers to the mix (for a total of four). Combined with a 50mm silk dome midrange driver and 25mm silk dome tweeter, these speakers deliver massive full-range sound that's accurate and perfectly balanced. Since these speakers feature more woofers, the midrange driver of this speaker operates in the 750Hz to 3.4kHz range to ensure a perfectly flat response, minimal distortion, and a higher SPL.

These new Monolith THX Certified in-wall speaker options are further refined by carefully selected fourth order Linkwitz-Riley crossover network acoustic filters. These sophisticated crossovers minimize sonic frequency overlap, reduce distortion, and are an excellent choice to minimize off axis response errors near the crossover frequency. The heavy–duty dog ear mounting system makes installation a breeze, while the magnetically detachable, powder coated grille can be painted to match any room's decor. Monoprice backs these Monolith in-wall speakers with a three-year warranty and 30-day no questions asked money back guarantee.

"When a speaker earns THX Certification, you can be sure that it will deliver an ideal home theater listening experience," said Steve Martz, global head of THX Certification, THX Ltd. "The Monolith line of premium audio products from Monoprice is robust with THX Certified options. These new Monolith in-wall speakers follow suit and meet the strict THX performance and listening standards, giving customers even more excellent speaker options to consider for their living rooms and home theaters."

All Monolith™ THX® Certified in–wall and in–room speakers utilize the same drivers and crossover components, allowing speakers to be mixed and matched to suit any room. Mixing Monolith in–wall and in-room speakers for the left, center, right and rear channels will remain timbre matched across the Monolith THX family. For the ultimate listening experience, Monolith THX Certified speakers should be paired with a powerful Monolith THX Certified subwoofer.

