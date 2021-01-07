Monoprice Debuts New Affordable Tech for 3D Printer Makers, Podcasters, Musicians and Hobbyists

"Now more than ever, consumers deserve high-quality technology that allows them to pursue their passions, like 3D printing, podcasting and music, without paying a steep price tag to get the excellent performance and experience they deserve," said Bernard Luthi, CEO at Monoprice. "We exist to bring simplicity, fairness and confidence to technology choices and have built a stellar reputation over the years by offering high-quality, affordable electronics and accessories to consumers and professionals worldwide."

3D Printing

Directly as a result of customer suggestions and feedback, Monoprice developed a printer designed with the passionate 3D printer user in mind. The adaptive touch screen makes it easier to navigate through the updated and simplified user interface. An updated auto leveling system will make starting a print much faster and simpler. Less worry about leveling gives you more time to be creative.

Delta Mini V2 3D Printer ($199.99) – A USB connection and microSD card port makes for stable and fast prints. Control via Cura and many other open source slicing software applications. The small and compact size of the Delta Mini V2 is perfect for someone who wants a 3D printer with high functionality that fits on their desk or nestles alongside their larger 3D Printers.

Stage Right Professional Audio and Musical Instruments

Monoprice has steadily built a great reputation among content creators, audio professionals and musicians for offering high performance features at incredible prices with its Stage Right line of products and continues this tradition with several new product announcements. With the continued rise in popularity of podcasting, the issue of complicated equipment has been recognized as a key obstacle for preventing more people from doing their own shows. Monoprice now has the perfect solution by offering a complete podcasting and streaming bundle that includes everything you need to start podcasting right out of the box – all for an entry-level price. For budding guitarists and professionals, Monoprice is also launching two new guitar amps for musicians looking for high performance without breaking the bank.

Stage Right Complete Podcasting and Streaming Bundle ($89.99) – Everything you need to get started right out of the box, including a USB condenser mic, a pair of headphones, a mic stand and other accessories. Most importantly, all components are designed to work together, so all you need to worry about is creating engaging content.

($349.99) – Celestion V30 drivers are arguably the most used and revered speakers in high end, professional guitar rigs, and for good reason. Their sound has been captured on thousands of recordings from a diverse range of notable players, including Slash, and . The SB 2x12 guitar cab features two Celestion Vintage 30 speakers, providing all of the iconic tones at a fraction of the cost of other cabinets. SB20 50-watt All Tube 2-channel Guitar Amp Head with Reverb ($399.99) – Delivers organic, classic, high gain tube tone in a powerful and hyper affordable package. These are real, professional tube guitar amplifiers for the value minded and/or working musician.

– Delivers organic, classic, high gain tube tone in a powerful and hyper affordable package. These are real, professional tube guitar amplifiers for the value minded and/or working musician. SB 12 50-Watt All Tube 2-Channel 1x12 Guitar Amp Combo with Reverb ($499.99) – Preferred by most for their warm, round tone, tube amps can also produce organic sounding distortion that is superior to most, if not all, solid state equivalents. These are real, professional tube guitar amplifiers for the value minded and/or working musician as they deliver organic, classic, high gain tube tone in a powerful and hyper affordable package.

Mobile Power Adapters

Out with large old-style chargers and the slow charging times, and in with Monoprice's new ultra-compact, efficient and safe USB-C fast chargers powered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) Technology that offers better thermal and power efficiencies in much smaller footprints.

Monoprice USB-C GaN Chargers ( $16.99 – $49.99 ) – The latest charging technology at an affordable price with Power Delivery and GaN technology, these chargers are the fastest, most efficient and smallest chargers for iPhones, iPads, Galaxy and other Android phones, and USB-C enabled tablets and laptops. Using the latest generation of GaN technology, these chargers range from 20W, perfect for fast charging the latest smart phones to 100W, capable of powering laptops that support USB-C charging. The entire lineup features a foldable power connector which, along with the best in class small form factor size, making them the ideal travel companion.

High Performance Audio/Video Cables

From earning its cult following as the leader in HDMI cables, Monoprice continues to grow its cable offerings to enhance connection and convenience for consumers and professionals.

Monoprice 8K Braided Certified Ultra High Speed HDMI ( $15.99 - $25.99 ) – This is the next generation of HDMI cables comes in 4 lengths (3ft, 6ft, 10ft and 15ft) and just might be the last HDMI cable you'll ever need. This cable is certified to support all HDMI 2.1 features by an HDMI.Org Authorized Test Center, featuring 8k and 4k with higher refresh rates to support sharper, higher detailed content. For gamers looking to take advantage of higher resolutions and frame rates, the new 8K Braided Certified cables support a variety of gaming ecosystems and high-performance products including gaming consoles, gaming PCs and monitors, VR gear and the newest UHD 4K /8KTVs. To top it off, the new 8K Certified HDMI cables are backed by Monoprice's Limited Lifetime Guarantee to ensure peace of mind for performance and reliability.

"We're delighted to kick-off the year with these new products and look forward to announcing the many more that are to come in 2021 – including new extensions to our popular Monolith and Dark Matter Gaming product lines," said Luthi.

Availability

All products will be available by late January in the United States and Canada on Monoprice.com as well as select retailers and European countries by the end of Q1 2021.

For more information about Monoprice and its new products, please visit https://www.monoprice.com/pages/newproducts_Q12021.

