Monoprice Releases Dual 10- and 12-inch Monolith THX Certified Ultra Subwoofers

Engineered for rooms up to 3,000 cubic feet in volume, these booming THX Certified towers of bass deliver chest-thumping output with ultra-low distortion and won't break the bank

BREA, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monolith , the premium audio brand from Monoprice , today announced it is doubling down on its THX® Certified subwoofer offerings. Specifically, Monolith has added new M-210 dual 10- and M-212 12-inch powered subwoofers to its growing line of premium performance, THX Certified home theater solutions. Designed to amplify the entertainment experience in rooms up to 3,000 cubic feet, these two new bass towers have been exhaustively tested by THX audio engineers to ensure they meet or exceed a high-performance standard set by THX, reaching THX Reference Levels without added distortion or artifacts.

"No two rooms are the same, so when it comes to maximizing bass output Monolith has solutions to fit everyone's needs," said Hobie Sechrest, Monolith Business Unit Manager, Monoprice. "With the same footprint as our single woofer system, these dual sub towers pack double the woofers, double the cone surface area, and double the power, making them ideal for customers who want two subwoofers but don't have the floor space for them."

Available immediately at monoprice.com, the new Monolith M-210 Dual 10-Inch THX Certified Ultra Subwoofer (MSRP: $1,299.99) and M-212 Dual 12-Inch THX Certified Ultra Subwoofer, which is capable of greater sound pressure levels ($1,799.99), offer performance and value without comprising anywhere. Both subwoofers feature:

Refined Drivers Designed for Uncompromising Performance:

Redesigned from the ground up and customized to deliver maximum output, low distortion, and incredibly accurate bass, these new 10- and 12-inch, high-excursion woofers were uniquely engineered to achieve incredible efficiency and accuracy while easily handling tons of power. The hybrid cone combines the superior stiffness of long-fiber pulp with the additional rigidity and lightweight properties of fiberglass to deliver a driver capable of more than 90mm of peak-to-peak excursion.

Powerful DSP Tuned Class D Amplifiers:

Driving the two woofers (for M-210 and M-212) is a powerful, 1,000-watt (RMS)/1,800-watt (peak) Class-D amplifier featuring a 48-bit Texas Instruments® digital signal processor (DSP). This DSP allows Monolith further refinement of system performance to deliver precise, flat bass response in-room down to 16Hz and maintain that accuracy at peak output with minimal added distortion and artifacts. Each Class D amplifier's DSP engine allows virtually unlimited design flexibility with the assurance of no signal degradation. The amplifier's transfer function, power output limiting, and thermal protection are monitored to the millisecond with customization for each individual woofer and cabinet air volume combination.

A Stylish and Durable Enclosure:

On the outside, these dual subwoofer towers feature a premium, simulated black ash cabinet that is composed of internally reinforced and braced, high-density fiberboard to create a sonically inert enclosure that won't vibrate or add unwanted resonance when pushed hard. A large rectangular port at the bottom maximizes sound pressure levels at low frequencies, and the included foam plug can be used to run these subwoofers in sealed mode. Finishing the subwoofer enclosure off is a carbon-colored fabric cover that maximizes airflow around the woofers and ports.

As with all Monolith THX Certified home theater solutions, these new subwoofers are backed by a 5-year replacement warranty, and a 30-day no-questions-asked return policy.

