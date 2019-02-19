MONQ® Releases Groundbreaking Focus Essential Oil Blend

"We are excited to be releasing our groundbreaking new blend, FOCUS MONQ. We are using FOCUS to deliver brain boosting aromatherapy--giving people the opportunity to experience enhanced concentration and improved performance in the task of their choice. FOCUS MONQ is now available for everyone to benefit from," says MONQ CEO and founder, Eric Fishman, MD.

FOCUS was created with three main outcomes in mind: clarity, productivity, and vision. A natural nootropic , also known as a " smart drug "--or brain boosting blend--FOCUS is proven to improve mental function and efficiency across a variety of activities.

MONQ tested FOCUS on more than 1,000 individuals and discovered extremely positive results. Among those who tried the blend, there was a reported increase in verbal fluency, arithmetic fluidity, and cognitive enhancement, as well as heightened concentration while playing video games. Other reported effects include an increase in creativity, better relaxation and attention to detail, improved problem-solving and lower stress levels.

Creating FOCUS was methodical and deliberate. MONQ scientists circled the globe to find ethically sourced ingredients from multiple continents. The blend was then formulated and tested to ensure optimal results and safety. FOCUS ingredients include bergamot, cardamom, clary sage, frankincense, ginger, and a dozen other EOs.

With the introduction of the revolutionary MONQ FOCUS, nootropic benefits are available to help everyone achieve their highest potential like never before.

MONQ's CEO and Founder Eric Fishman, M.D., and Chief Scientific Officer, Preston Campbell, Ph.D., led a team of scientists, botanists, herbalists, and chemists in the creation of this revolutionary brain-boosting product. After two years in development and testing, MONQ is pleased to offer the product to the public, making focus, enhanced creativity, and improved productivity accessible to consumers.

About MONQ

MONQ, LLC based in Goodlettsville, Tenn. blends the ancient and modern—natural products with technology—to improve human lives and create natural remedies for a better you.

Founded in 2014, by Eric Fishman, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon aware of the challenges of western medicine and stresses of modern life, MONQ strives to guide others on their self-enrichment journey to live happier, healthier lives.

