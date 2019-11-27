Monroe® Expands Product Coverage to 3.5 Million New Applications

Among the first-to-market Quick-Strut part numbers are front assemblies for more than 370,000 Cadillac SRX (2010-2016) and nearly 470,000 Ford Fiesta (2014-2018) sedans. Also exclusive to the Monroe Quick-Strut range are coverage of the 2007-2013 Volvo C30 (front), 2008-2013 Volvo C70 (front), 2004-2011 Volvo S40 (front), 2005-2011 Volvo V50 (front), 2001-2006 Lexus L430 (front and rear), 2006-2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca (rear), 2008-2014 Subaru Tribeca (rear), 1999-2002 Mercury Villager (front), 1999-2002 Nissan Quest (front), 2006-2014 Mazda MX-5 (rear), 2004-2008 Mazda RX-8 (rear), 2011-2016 Scion tC (front), and 2015-2017 Chevrolet Colorado (front). Other new Monroe Quick-Strut coverage includes 2011-2018 Dodge Charger, 2014-2015 Ford Fiesta and 2008-2015 Scion xB (all front).

"We continue to aggressively expand the Monroe Quick-Strut offering to help service providers address emerging repair needs in the North American market," said Joe Robinson, director, product management, DRiV. "Each of these new part numbers represents an opportunity for auto care businesses to establish new customer relationships based on a high-quality, guaranteed repair."

Monroe also introduced two first-to-market OESpectrum® premium replacement struts covering more than 1.3 million registered vehicles. Applications for the new front struts include 2015-2017 Hyundai Sonata and 2016-2018 Kia Optima sedans.

Assembled in Monroe's North American aftermarket manufacturing facility in Paragould, Ark., Monroe Quick-Strut premium strut assemblies and OESpectrum premium struts are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and the brand's exclusive "Feel the Difference™" Guarantee money-back consumer offer. Restrictions apply. See www.monroe.com for more information.

About DRiV™ - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

