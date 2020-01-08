Monroe® Expands RoadMatic™ Strut Assembly Coverage to 30.4 Million Additional Applications

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe® Shocks and Struts, a leading global brand from DRiV, has completed a record expansion of the RoadMatic™ strut assembly range, with nearly 100 new part numbers extending coverage to approximately 30.4 million additional applications. An offering designed to help extend vehicle life for millions of passenger cars, light trucks and SUVs, RoadMatic strut assemblies include all the components required for a complete repair in a single, fully assembled unit.

Among the most popular applications now covered by the RoadMatic range are 2001-2005 BMW 325i (front); 1999-2003 Mazda Protege (rear); 2006-2013 Chevrolet Impala and 2014-2016 Impala Limited (front); 2012-2017 Toyota Camry (rear); 2013-2016 Buick Enclave and GMC Acadia (front); 2013-2017 Chevrolet Traverse (front); 2017 GMC Acadia Limited (front); 2010-2017 Chevrolet Equinox (front); 2013-2019 Ford Fusion (front); 2005-2008 Buick Allure and Buick LaCrosse (rear); 2004-2007 Pontiac Grand Prix (rear); 2011-2016 Chrysler Town & Country (front); 2011-2019 Dodge Grand Caravan (front); and 2011-2012 Volkswagen Routan (front).

Each RoadMatic assembly is engineered, and fit and ride tested, to meet OE product specifications and features a nitrogen gas charge and all-weather fluid to deliver improved comfort on its corresponding application(s). RoadMatic strut assemblies are backed by a 3-year warranty.

In addition to RoadMatic strut assemblies, Monroe offers Quick-Strut® premium assemblies, which are engineered to help restore factory ride height and original vehicle ride performance. Each Quick-Strut assembly features original equipment (OE) style upper mount and coil spring design and premium, application-specific strut technology. Quick-Strut units are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and money-back consumer offer. See www.monroe.com for details.

"RoadMatic strut assemblies help automotive service businesses grow their strut assembly volume by offering a complete, easy-to-install strut replacement alternative," said Joe Robinson, director, product management, DRiV. "We continue to invest in new Quick-Strut and RoadMatic coverage to provide the right inventory to match what service providers see coming into the service bays."

To learn more about Monroe ride control products, visit www.monroe.com or contact a Monroe supplier. Connect with Monroe at Facebook.com/MonroeShocks, Twitter.com/MonroeShocks and Instagram.com/MonroeShocks.

About DRiVTM - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiVTM) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

