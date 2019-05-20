Monsanto Roundup Lawsuit News: Third Glyphosate Cancer Trial Concludes with $2 Billion Verdict, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A California jury has ordered Bayer AG to pay more than $2 billion to an elderly couple, both of whom were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma following years of exposure to Monsanto Roundup weed killer.

The verdict is the third awarded to glyphosate cancer plaintiffs since August 2018, and the largest so far in a massive litigation that includes more than 13,000 similar Monsanto Roundup lawsuits currently pending in courts throughout the United States.

"Our firm has heard from hundreds of people who suspect Monsanto's glyphosate-based herbicides contributed to their or a loved one's cancer. We are extremely encouraged that three consecutive juries have now rejected Bayer's claims regarding its safety," said Sandy A. Liebhard, a partner at Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing the victims of defective drugs, medical devices, and consumer products. The firm continue to offer free Roundup lawsuit reviews to individuals who allegedly developed cancer because of glyphosate, as well as their surviving family members.

Glyphosate and Cancer

Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, was developed by Monsanto in the 1970s. The company's glyphosate-containing weed killers have since become the most popular herbicides in the world.

In March 2015, however, the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) declared glyphosate a probable human carcinogen, after an independent review linked occupational exposure to cancer, especially non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and its various subtypes.

More than 13,400 Roundup lawsuit that blame glyphosate for causing cancer have since been filed in courts throughout the nation. Among other things, plaintiffs claim that Monsanto worked aggressively to undermine the IARC review, even to the point of manipulating scientific research and regulatory reviews that later concluded glyphosate was not carcinogenic.

Monsanto Roundup Verdicts

The most recent trial concluded on May 13th in California's Alameda Superior Court. Alva and Alberta Pilliod had used Roundup to control weeds on their property since the 1970s. Alva was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2011, while Alberta received the same diagnosis in 2015. The jury deliberated for less than two days before awarding the Pilliod's $55 million in compensatory damages and $2 billion in punitive damages. (Case No. RG17862702)

The verdict came just two months after a jury in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, ordered Bayer to pay $80 billion to another home gardener who also developed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma following decades of Roundup use. (3:16-cv-00525)

The first Monsanto Roundup lawsuit trial concluded in August 2018, when a jury in San Francisco Superior Court awarded $289 million in punitive and compensatory damages to a former California groundskeeper with terminal non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. However, the trial judge later reduced that verdict to $78 million. (Case No. 3:16-cv-01244)

The next Roundup cancer trial is scheduled to begin in August, this time in Missouri Circuit Court in St. Louis, which served as Monsanto's headquarters before Bayer acquired the company last year for $63 billion.

Learn More About Filing a Monsanto Roundup Lawsuit

About Bernstein Liebhard LLP

