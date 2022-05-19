Monster Energy Sends Well-Wishes to Tiger Woods in his Quest to Become the PGA Tour’s Winningest Golfer

"The Monster Energy Family is proud to support Tiger Woods as he continues to return to play," said Monster Energy's CMO Dan McHugh. "Tiger has been a phenomenal partner and we are excited to see him back in competition. As he continues to get stronger, Monster Energy Hydro Sport will be with him in practice rounds and in competition."

Considered to be the "GOAT" when it comes to professional golf, Tiger has been playing out of his iconic Monster Energy golf bag since 2016. Earlier this year, Tiger's role was expanded to also represent Monster Hydro Super Sport. Tiger Woods has built an unprecedented competitive career. With 107 worldwide wins and 15 majors, Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers in PGA history. Since he was 21 years old, Tiger Woods has made a name for himself as PGA's most dominant golfer in the sport's history. Now at 46 years old, Tiger is the only golfer to have held the U.S. Open, British Open, PGA Championship and Masters' title all within a year.

Fueled by Monster Hydro Super Sport's unique blend of BCAAs, sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and energy, Tiger continues his comeback to his career after a speedy recovery and dedication to return to the sport.

Monster Hydro Super Sport is available nationwide in grocery stores, convenience stores, and gyms/health clubs near you. For more information on Monster Energy Hydro Super Sport and the entire Hydro line visit, www.monsterenergy.com/hydro.

About Monster Hydro Super Sport

Built on Monster Energy Hydro's foundation, new Hydro Super Sport adds key functional ingredients like BCAAs, sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and additional caffeine, delivering a truly multifunctional, performance hybrid drink that quenches thirst and offers superior hydration. Each bottle contains just 70 calories per bottle and is available in two great flavors – Red Dawg and Blue Streak – for delicious performance hydration for everyday enjoyment.

