CORONA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Dreamsicle, Monster Energy's latest addition to its signature Monster Reserve series packs a powerful punch but has a smooth, easy drinking creamy orange sherbet flavor. Monster Energy continues to deliver energy, while also winning with taste.

"We created this flavor to keep the sunny season alive year-round," said Monster Energy CMO Dan McHugh. "We know we win with flavor and taste and this brand-new Orange Dreamsicle flavor encapsulates what our consumers love about the brand."

Monster Energy Unleashes New Monster Reserve Orange Dreamsicle

Monster Reserve has all the original Monster goodness with this amazing new flavor. It's the ideal combo of the right ingredients in the right proportion to deliver the big bad buzz that only Monster can. Monster Reserve Orange Dreamsicle packs a flavorful punch with 160 mg of caffeine but has a smooth, easy drinking creamy orange sherbet flavor.

The Monster Reserve line is a premium flavor offering, but at the regular line price. With full flavor profiles and a new take on the already beloved drink, Monster Reserve is sure to quench those fruity energy cravings. Orange Dreamsicle joins White Pineapple and Watermelon to create a trio of fruity and delicious Monster Reserve flavors.

To learn more about Monster Reserve and Monster Energy, visit https://www.monsterenergy.com/us/en/products/monster-energy/reserve-orange-dreamsicle .

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com

