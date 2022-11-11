Professional and Regular Gamers Compete for $100k Charity Donation

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy is throwing a first-of-its kind Apex Legends tournament on Twitch, bringing together known creators and skilled players alike to compete not only for bragging rights – but a $100,000 charity donation.

Monster Energy x Apex Legends Collaborate for Monster Mayhem Apex Legends Tournament

The tournament will feature 12 squads: two Monster teams featuring Twitch streamers LuluLuvely, Tyler "TeePee" Polchow and Tanner "Rogue" Trebb; five community teams sourced through public play-in rounds; and five Twitch streamer teams featuring five captains and their squads. Teams will participate in a Kill Race format where points will be earned for number of kills and placement in each round. Most points wins!

"Monster Energy is thrilled to partner with Apex Legends to create this first-of-its-kind gaming tournament," said Monster CMO Daniel McHugh. "We're giving every gamer out there a chance to compete against the best of the best in the world. With a prize pool of $100,000 to a charity on the line, it's sure to be a can't-miss event of epic proportions."

Apex Legends players will have the chance to compete in the 12 squad Monster Mayhem tournament by participating in play-rounds; all registrants can win Monster Energy prizing throughout, as well as the opportunity to advance to the main event.

There will be 3 play-in tournaments on November 10th, 11th, and 12th leading up to the November 14th Monster Mayhem Finals. The top squads will be determined by kills and placement, with the top five progressing as follows:

Top 2 squads from Day 1

Top 2 squads from Day 2

Top 1 squad from Day 3

A Selection Show on the eve of the tournament will announce the 12 teams competing, before MAYHEM breaks loose on November 14th! Both the Selection Show and the Monster Mayhem tournament will be livestreamed on Monster Energy's Twitch channel with Twitch drops enabled on November 14th during the main event.

Besides the $100k charity donation, there'll be lots of amazing Monster prizes up for grabs, including custom Monster Energy coolers filled with — of course — plenty of Monster Energy!

Spectators can also get their hands on Monster Energy's custom Holospray, which will be offered during the tournament as a Twitch Drop. Viewers who stick around for an hour during the main event will receive a notification that they've earned the Drop and will be invited to link their Twitch and EA account to redeem.

Be sure to tune in to catch all the action and see which team emerges victorious!

